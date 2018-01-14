Stellar Wind Continues Strong Pegasus Preparations

Stellar Wind continued to impress trainer Chad Brown the morning of Jan. 14 with her preparation for the $16 million Pegasus World Cup Invitational Stakes (G1), breezing five furlongs in 1:00 4/5 at Palm Meadows Training Center.

The breeze was the 6-year-old mare's sixth workout for the world's richest race Jan. 27 at Gulfstream Park since joining Brown's stable.

"She worked a very strong five-eighths and galloped out a very strong three-quarters. She seems to be doing very, very well," Brown said. "Each week her breezes get a little bit stronger. She hasn't missed a beat since she's been in the barn."

Stellar Wind was purchased by M.V. Magnier for $6 million at the Keeneland November sale just days after finishing a troubled eighth in the Longines Breeders' Cup Distaff (G1) at Del Mar. The daughter of Curlin , who has won 10 of 16 career starts and earned more than $2.2 million, won three grade 1's for trainer John Sadler and Hronis Racing.

WINCZE HUGHES: Stellar Wind Takes Keeneland by Storm, Sells For $6M

"She's all class. We're not trying to reinvent the wheel here. We're just trying to keep her happy and she's been a real sound horse since arriving," Brown said. "She was obviously well taken care of her whole career. She's been just a real pleasure to have in the barn. She's a terrific addition to our stable."

Stellar Wind, the champion 3-year-old filly of 2015, will represent Coolmore in the second running of the Pegasus World Cup.

"We're excited about her chances in the Pegasus," Brown said. "It's a tall order. It's a tough, tough race, but she couldn't be doing any better."