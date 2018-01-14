First Reported Foal is a Filly for Exaggerator

WinStar Farm's Exaggerator , the three-time grade 1-winner and millionaire son of Curlin , sired his first reported foal Jan. 13 when a bay filly was born at Sugar Maple Farm in Poughquag, N.Y.

Bred by SF Bloodstock, the filly is out of graded stakes winner Nikkis Smartypants, a daughter of Smarty Jones out of a half sister to multiple grade 1 winner Diamondrella and grade 1-placed Bonnie Blue Flag.

"This Exaggerator filly is quite impressive," said Dan Hayden of Sugar Maple Farm. "She has great length of leg, great bone, good angles, and is very correct. She also has a beautiful head that signals her quality. An overall lovely model."

Exaggerator retired to WinStar after an accomplished 3-year-old season in 2016, winning the Preakness Stakes (G1), betfair.com Haskell Invitational Stakes (G1), and Santa Anita Derby (G1). Exaggerator was also a fast-closing runner-up to Nyquist in the Kentucky Derby Presented by Yum! Brands (G1).

As a 2-year-old, Exaggerator won the Saratoga Special Stakes (G2) and $1 million Delta Downs Jackpot Stakes (G3). An earner of $3,581,120, he is Curlin's all-time leading earner.

Exaggerator is out of the Vindication mare Dawn Raid, a stakes-placed 2-year-old performer and half-sister to Canadian champion Embur's Song. He stands for an advertised fee of $30,000.

