My Boy Tate First Stakes Winner for Boys at Tosconova

Little Red Feather Racing and Michelle Nevin's My Boy Tate became the first black-type winner for his sire, Boys at Tosconova , when he took the $100,000 Say Florida Sandy Stakes Jan. 13 at Aqueduct Racetrack.

Boys at Tosconova stands at Questroyal North for an advertised $2,500 fee. His New York-bred 4-year-old son led seven other state-breds throughout the seven-furlong Say Florida Sandy en route to a three-length victory under Dylan Davis over a muddy, sealed track.

"I thought Dylan gave him an excellent ride," said Nevin, who also trains the gelding. "I was a little worried about the track today. There was some other speed in the race but he broke and he got control pretty quick. Dylan did a great job, just sitting and waiting on his run. When it was time to ask him, he responded again.

"t's always nice to see a jock just sit and cruise when everyone else is asking for a bit of run. That's always a good feeling."

After setting fractions of :23.74; :48.11; and 1:13.57, the winner finished in 1:27.14.

My Boy Tate was bred by Nevin out of the Sharp Humor mare Backslash. He has won four in a row—all against fellow New York-breds—since breaking his maiden Aug. 13 at Saratoga Race Course. Nevin said he could try open company next out.