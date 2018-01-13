NYRA Announces Wood Memorial Purse Bonus

The New York Racing Association announced Jan. 13 a bonus program for potential starters in the $750,000 Wood Memorial Stakes (G2) April 7 at Aqueduct Racetrack that could increase the total purse to $1 million.

If any horse in the field registers a grade 1 or group 1 victory prior to running in the 94th edition of the 1 1/8-mile Wood Memorial, NYRA will increase the total purse by $250,000 if the qualifying horse is declared an official starter.

Should a grade or group 1 winner become an official starter and trigger the increase, the Wood Memorial winner would earn $590,000 with the runner-up garnering $190,000, and third-place finisher collecting $90,000.

"The goal of this bonus program, which can raise the Wood Memorial purse to $1 million, is to bring the most talented 3-year-olds in the country to the Wood on April 7," said NYRA president and CEO Chris Kay. "Racing fans can look forward to a tremendous card on Wood Day that includes prestigious races such as the Carter Handicap, Gazelle, Bay Shore, and Excelsior."

As part of the Road to the Kentucky Derby, the Wood Memorial is worth 100 qualifying points to the winner, 40 points to second, 20 to third, and 10 to fourth, bolstering the bids of the top finishers to earn sports in the starting gate of the May 5 Kentucky Derby Presented by Woodford Reserve (G1).