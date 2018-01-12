Mo Tom Retired to Stud in Louisiana

Tom and Gayle Benson's grade 3 winner Mo Tom has been retired from racing and will enter stud this year at Jay Adcock's Red River Farm near Coushatta, La. A stud fee has not been determined.

The 5-year-old son of Uncle Mo —Caroni, by Rubiano, was among the first yearlings the Bensons purchased for their GMB Racing operation in 2014, and one of two that found their way to the 2016 Kentucky Derby Presented by Yum! Brands (G1) starting gate. The other runner was Tom's Ready , who is also entering stud this year at Spendthrift Farm.

"Mo Tom has had a nice racing career. Even though he suffered through some tough trips and a few injuries, he was still able to make nearly $700,000 in earnings," said Greg Bensel, who manages GMB Racing for the Bensons. "We tried to do a few things with him late in his racing career—like bringing him back quickly in the Clark Handicap (G1) and then trying him on the grass. We just did not want to give up on him; he is such a great-looking, sound horse and was working great in the mornings. None of those late experiments should take away from the career he had as a racehorse."

A half brother to grade 1-placed stakes winner Beautician and listed stakes winner Bella Castani, Mo Tom won or placed 10 times out of 19 starts. He won twice and placed twice out of four starts at 2, which included winning the Street Sense Stakes and a third in the Kentucky Jockey Club Stakes (G2). He earned his stripes in a graded stakes in his first start at 3 when he won the Lecomte Stakes (G3). The colt went on to place in the Veterans Ford Risen Star Stakes (G2), finish eighth in the Kentucky Derby, and win the Ohio Derby.

"With our farm in Paris, Ky., and our sports teams in New Orleans we keep a very busy schedule, but when time allows we love going to the track to see our horses run. Our racing operation has had great success on the track and we could not be more proud of our team and our trainers Tom Amoss, Dallas Stewart, and Al Stall," said Gayle Benson, whose husband owns New Orleans' NFL Saints and NBA Pelican sports teams. "We are building our farm operation (Benson Farm at Greenwood Lodge) in Kentucky where we have a very nice broodmare band. We are loving the horse business."

The Bensons sent Mo Tom to Red River Farm because they valued Adcock's reputation as a successful breeder, and because they want to support the Louisiana-bred program.

"We are very excited to get this horse," Adcock said. "He was a serious horse at 3 and a legitimate Kentucky Derby contender. He is a good-looking, accomplished horse with plenty of family. He'll get every chance to be successful."

"Having a nice son of Uncle Mo here should bring some attention to the attractive breeding programs we have here in Louisiana," Bensel added.

The Bensons are retaining 20% ownership of Mo Tom.