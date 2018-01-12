Giant Expectations Fires Bullet in Pegasus Preparation

Giant Expectations recorded the fastest five-furlong workout at Santa Anita Park Jan. 12 in preparation for the $16 million Pegasus World Cup Invitational (G1) coming up Jan. 27 at Gulfstream Park.

The Peter Eurton-trained 5-year-old covered five furlongs in :58 4/5 under exercise rider Jose Aragon, getting the fastest of 64 clockings at the distance.

"We were pretty pleased with it. We're happy with his energy. All systems are go so far," Eurton said.

It was the first recorded workout for the son of Frost Giant since his stunning 3 1/4-length front-running victory in the Dec. 26 San Antonio Stakes (G2) at Santa Anita. Fellow Pegasus World Cup contender Collected finished third, a neck behind Accelerate, in that race.

Giant Expectations, owned by Exline-Border Racing, Gatto Racing, and Garrett Zubok, is scheduled to remain at Santa Anita for his final Pegasus work Jan. 19 before shipping to South Florida Jan. 24.

"I just don't want to go there and gallop a few days and breeze him over the track. If I don't like the way he works over the track when he breezes, I'd feel terrible," Eurton said. "This way if he doesn't run good, I'll feel terrible that day, but I won't feel terrible the whole week."

Hall of Fame rider Gary Stevens, who was aboard for the 1 1/16-mile San Antonio, has the mount for the 1 1/8-mile Pegasus World Cup.