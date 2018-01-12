Turfway Park, Charles Town Announce Cancellations

Because of an impending winter storm, Turfway Park has canceled live racing for Jan. 12.

The facility will remain open for simulcasting, closing at 6 p.m. Dollar Friday deals and the concert by Doghouse also are canceled.

Turfway is scheduled to race Jan. 13 with the first race scheduled for 1:15 p.m. ET.

The same storm and conditions prompted Churchill Downs to cancel its simulcast wagering for Jan. 12. The Louisville, Ky. track plans to resume simulcast wagering as scheduled Jan. 13. Admission to simulcast wagering will open Saturday at 11:30 a.m. ET.

* Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races cancelled races for Jan. 12 and Jan. 13 because of the continued impact on the racetrack of the recent low temperatures followed by the subsequent thaw and the additional precipitation received and expected,

Charles Town will remain open for simulcasting as scheduled with the resumption of live racing slated for Jan. 17.