OBS Winter Mixed Sale Supplemental Catalog Available

The supplemental catalog to the Ocala Breeders' Sales' 2018 winter mixed sale is now available on the company's website at obssales.com.

Seventeen horses have been supplemented to the horses of racing age session as Hips 349-365. There are now 111 horses in the racing age session, cataloged as Hips 255-365. The session will begin immediately following the preferred session (Hips 1--254), which gets underway at 10:30 a.m. ET on Wednesday, Jan. 24. The 348 horses cataloged in the open session (Hips 401-748) will be sold Thursday, Jan. 25, beginning at 10:30 a.m.

The racing age section's optional under tack show is scheduled for Monday, Jan. 22, at 10 a.m.

The supplemental catalog will be available in print at the sales grounds.

As always, the sale will be streamed live via the OBS website at obssales.com, and also via the Blood-Horse and DRF websites.

Current information about OBS sales, consignors and graduates is now also available via social media sites Facebook and Twitter. A link on the home page directs users to either site.

Sales results will be available on the OBS website, updated hourly during each session of the Winter Mixed Sale. In addition, the latest news regarding OBS graduates, sales schedules, nominations, credit requests, travel information and other news relevant to OBS consignors and customers is also available.

Industry News Releases - In support of Thoroughbred industry organizations, BloodHorse is posting news releases relating to the industry. The releases have not been edited by Blood-Horse. If there are any questions please contact the organization that has produced the news release as directed in the news release.