First Reported Foal for Tourist is a Filly

WinStar Farm's Tourist , winner of the 2016 Breeders' Cup Mile (G1T), sired his first reported foal on the morning of Jan. 11 when a filly was born at Endeavor Farm in Versailles, KY.

Bred by Corey and CJ Johnsen's CJ Thoroughbreds, the filly is out of the stakes-placed and stakes-producing mare Blondz Away, a daughter of Skip Away out of the stakes-winning race mare Flo's Z Fury. Blondz Away has produced 2-year-old stakes winner Colonel Samsen.

"This is a very good-looking filly, and we are so excited to see that she looks so much like Tourist," said Corey Johnsen. "The day I saw Tourist win the More Than Ready Mile convincingly in 2015 at Kentucky Downs, I knew I wanted to breed to him when I could. We have always been fans of (Tiznow) and his sons."

A WinStar homebred by Tiznow , Tourist won the Fourstardave Handicap (G1T) at Saratoga Race Course before capping his career with a victory the Breeders' Cup Mile at Santa Anita Park, besting a field that included the champion mare Tepin. He stopped the clock in 1:31.71, establishing a Breeders' Cup record for the fastest Mile in the 33-year history of the event.

Campaigned by WinStar, Gary Barber, and Adam Wacthel, Tourist retired to stud with six wins from 18 starts with career earnings of $2,170,340. He is out of the multiple stakes-producing Unbridled's Song mare Unbridled Melody, dam of four stakes winners from five starters to date.

Tourist, whose stud career has been partnered on by Don Alberto Corporation, is set to stand his second season in 2018 for an advertised fee of $12,500.

