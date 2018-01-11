Innovative Racehorse Management System Launches Mobile App



2minutes2post is making its mobile apps for Android, iPhone and iPad live, bringing its proprietary algorithms for picking winning horses to today's generation of mobile devices. Now horse racing enthusiasts can access the latest technology for picking winners on the latest devices.



The app makes use of hundreds of data points, including trends, patterns, and anomalies that others miss. It processes horse and track past performance data points daily to give users a genuine advantage using our horse racing picks at any track in the country. It is the most essential tool for today's horse racing enthusiast.



"Our proprietary technology allows us to process past performance data of every thoroughbred race track and race horse in the United States and handicap every race on any date in under a minute, and against every possible track condition" said Pete Solano, CEO of 2minutes2post.



2minutes2post was started by two brothers who are passionate about horse racing. They developed a Microsoft Windows based application for their own personal use. They noticed how successful it was and decided to start offering it to the public as a commercial application. The proprietary algorithms were developed from scratch.



Each race returns picks from two different scoring systems. The 2M2P and AJS system have a history of picking winning horses in any race class. The two systems use Morning Line Odds, Speed Figures, Pace Numbers, Jockey/Trainer data, workouts, and many other factors for predicting winners. Both systems use dynamically changing track conditions set by user, so each pick is informed by the latest weather information. 2minutes2post also offers on its website a scoreboard detailing performance results of its algorithms, In The Money percentage, and Return On Investment percentages on an overall and per race track basis.



“The output of our handicapping system may change based on a track condition, and our platform allows our users to select track condition on the fly, thus providing calculated picks per race with the appropriate track condition as a major factor" Solano said.



The app is available for iPhone and iPad, running iOS version 8 or higher. The App is also available for Android devices, Ice Cream Sandwich and higher. The apps are free to download and install, and each racetrack costs $2.95 to unlock per day, with discounts available for multiple tracks and days. The apps can be downloaded from Google Play and the Apple App Store on compatible devices. 2minutes2post is powered and licensed by Equibase.

For more information, visit https://www.2m2p.com

Industry News Releases - In support of Thoroughbred industry organizations, BloodHorse is posting news releases relating to the industry. The releases have not been edited by Blood-Horse. If there are any questions please contact the organization that has produced the news release as directed in the news release.