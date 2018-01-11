Fasig-Tipton Winter Mixed Catalog Now Online

Fasig-Tipton has cataloged 517 entries to date for the Kentucky Winter Mixed sale, to be held Feb. 5-6, in Lexington, Ky. Sessions will begin each day at 10 am ET.

The sale will also feature a supplemental catalog that will be available online and on the sales grounds. Fasig-Tipton will continue to accept entries, on an approval basis, over the next two weeks.

Hips 1-300 will be offered in the Monday session. Hips 301-517, as well as the supplemental catalog, will be offered in the Tuesday session.

"Buyers looking to fill their orders before the start of breeding season will find a number of excellent opportunities at Kentucky Winter Mixed," said Fasig-Tipton president Boyd Browning. "Racing and broodmare prospects with black-type credentials, a quality group of in foal mares, and more than 200 short yearlings make this an attractive catalog on a number of fronts."

The Kentucky Winter Mixed Sale catalog may now be viewed online. Print catalogs will be available beginning Jan. 17. The catalog will also be available via the equineline sales catalog app.