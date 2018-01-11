Barretts to Donate Percentage of Sales to SLR Relief

Moved by the tragedy at San Luis Rey (SLR) training center, Barretts will be donating 10 percent of its commissions from the January 17 Mixed Sale to the California Thoroughbred Horsemen's Foundation for victims of the fire as needed, with any remaining balance to be retained by CTHF for ongoing medical needs of all backstretch workers.

An auction of donated stallion seasons will be conducted during the sale and a silent auction of equine art and other equine objects will follow the sale, with all proceeds also earmarked for CTHF, a non-profit foundation that supports more than 5,000 licensed backstretch workers and their families throughout California by providing dental and medical care along with other important services. As a charitable nonprofit with tax-exempt 501 (c) (3) status, CTHF is the vehicle through which most of the donations have been funneled to reach SLR victims.

"CTHF is the best organization of its kind in America," said Kim Lloyd, general manager of Barretts Sales. "This money is going to the organization that does the most to help backstretch workers."

The January Mixed Sale is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. this coming Wednesday in the pavilion adjacent to the Finish Line Sports Bar and Grill (simulcast wagering facility) on the Pomona fairgrounds at 2201 N. White Avenue. The auction for stallion seasons will take place after the breeding stock has been sold (approximately midway through the sale). The equine art auction will immediately follow the sale.

