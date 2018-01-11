Oaklawn Park Unveils American Pharoah Statue

In a morning ceremony Jan. 11, Oaklawn Park unveiled a bronze statue of Triple Crown winner American Pharoah .

American Pharoah prepped for his sweep of the 2015 classics with a victory in the Arkansas Derby (G1) and the Rebel Stakes (G2), both at Oaklawn.

Zayat Stables' American Pharoah, trained by Hall of Famer Bob Baffert, then captured the Kentucky Derby Presented by Yum! Brands (G1) at Churchill Downs, Preakness Stakes (G1) at Pimlico Race Course, and Belmont Stakes presented by DraftKings (G1) at Belmont Park. He retired at the end of 2015 after also winning the Breeders' Cup Classic (G1) at Keeneland.

The bronze statue, by artist James Peniston, was commissioned by the late Charles Cella and is the focal point of a newly redesigned entrance to the grandstand. The new, park-like setting will greet guests in 2018 when the meet opens Jan. 12.

Photo: Coady Photography American Pharoah statue at Oaklawn Park