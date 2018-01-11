Aqueduct, Charles Town Cancel Jan. 11 Cards

Due to rapidly warming temperatures in the New York City area following last week's severe winter storm, Aqueduct Racetrack's Jan. 11 card has been canceled after it was determined track conditions were unsuitable for racing.

Aqueduct will remain open for simulcasting. Racing is scheduled to resume at Aqueduct Jan. 12 with a first post of 12:20 p.m.

* Due to the impact of the recent frigid temperatures and subsequent thaw on the racetrack, Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races has cancelled live racing for Thursday night, Jan. 11. Charles Town will remain open for simulcasting as scheduled with the resumption of racing scheduled for Friday evening.