Keeneland January Surpasses 2017 Gross on Day 3

Keeneland's January horses of all ages sale reached a milestone Jan. 10, when gross sales of $31,744,700 through three days of the four-day auction exceeded total sales of $28,785,500 recorded during last year's entire five-day event.

The total for 651 horses sold this year is 27.03% higher than the corresponding period last year, when 581 horses brought $24,989,500. The average of $48,763 rose 13.37% from last year's $43,011, while the median declined 15% from $20,000 to $17,000.

On Wednesday, Keeneland sold 236 horses for $3,442,700, for an average of $14,588 and a median of $7,750. Total sales were slightly above last year, when 197 horses brought $3,415,900. The session average declined 15.87% from last year's $17,340, while the median was 8.82% below $8,500 in 2017. With 60 horses not sold, the RNA rate was 18.58%.

Springhouse Farm paid $145,000 for the session-topper, Runway Doll, a 4-year-old daughter of Majestic Warrior cataloged as a racing or broodmare prospect. Consigned by ELiTE Sales as Hip 977, the filly is out of the Boundary mare French Line and is a half sister to stakes winner Song Warrior. She is from the family of grade 2 winner Conquest Panthera and grade 3 winner Happy Like a Fool.

With the purchase, Springhouse Farm was the session's leading buyer.

A yearling colt by Violence brought the day's second-highest price of $130,000 from Summers Street Stable. James Herbener Jr., agent, consigned the colt as Hip 904, who is out of the winning Arch mare Ms Arch Stanton. He is from the family of grade 1 winners Healthy Addiction and My Sweet Addiction.

Taylor Made Sales Agency sold 46 horses for $669,200 to lead all consignors Wednesday.

The January sale concludes Thursday. The session begins at 10 a.m. ET.

