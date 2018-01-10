Precautions in Place After Case of EHV-1 at Belmont

New York Racing Association officials and the New York State Gaming Commission received confirmation that one horse has tested positive for equine herpesvirus-1 in Barn 44 at Belmont Park, NYRA reported Jan. 10.

The horse, an unnamed, unraced 3-year-old male, was sent to the Cornell Ruffian Equine Hospital near Belmont after developing a fever and a mild respiratory issue. On Tuesday afternoon, he tested positive for EHV-1. The horse, trained by Linda Rice, has shown no neurological symptoms of the virus.

The horse remains at the Ruffian Center for observation and is scheduled to return to Belmont in the coming days, where he will be put into quarantine in an isolated barn as a precautionary measure. The horse will be closely monitored and subsequently retested.

In conjunction with the New York State Veterinarian and New York State Gaming Commission officials, the New York Racing Association is taking immediate, proactive steps to eliminate any additional exposure.

As a precaution, NYRA reports that all horses in Barn 44 have been placed under quarantine, where they will be monitored daily for fever and other signs of illness. All horses exposed to the affected horse are afebrile and asymptomatic. During the initial quarantine process, these horses will not be permitted to run or enter races. They will have isolated training hours following the normal closure of the training track at 10:30 a.m. ET.