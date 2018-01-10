Rubinstein Named President of Del Mar Thoroughbred Club

The Del Mar Thoroughbred Club (DMTC) announced Jan. 10 that Josh Rubinstein has been named its president.

Rubinstein, 48, has worked at Del Mar in an executive capacity since 1997 and had risen to the role of executive vice president and chief operating officer. As President and COO, Rubinstein will continue his duties representing DMTC within the racing industry while handling aspects of strategic planning and overseeing daily operations of the company.

Joe Harper, who had been DMTC's President and Chief Executive Officer since 1990, has relinquished the title of President, but will continue on in his current capacity of CEO.

"Josh works well and builds consensus with racing stakeholders and has high respect from those in the industry that he interacts with," Harper said. "He works extremely hard and very well for Del Mar and he's earned this promotion."

Rubinstein serves on the Equibase Management Committee, as a director and secretary of the Thoroughbred Racing Association and as a board member of both the California Thoroughbred Horsemen's Foundation and the Southern California Off-Track Wagering Association. He is also a part of California's Stabling & Vanning Committee and the Thoroughbred Business League.

"Del Mar is a special place and I'm lucky to be a part of it," Rubinstein said. "We have a tremendously talented management team that works well together and puts on a world-class racing product. I'm excited for Del Mar's future."

Del Mar had a successful 2017, led by the hosting of its first-ever Breeders' Cup World Championships. The seaside track will present its 79th summer season this year between July 18 and Sept. 3 and its fifth fall season between Nov. 9 and Dec. 2.