Turfway Park Announces Weather-Related Schedule Changes

To recover races lost to cold-weather cancellations and work around temperatures expected to plummet this weekend, Turfway Park is making changes to its live racing schedule for Jan. 13 as well as to the meet's Friday cards.

With temperatures forecast to drop again this weekend, post time for this Saturday only, Jan. 13, will move to 1:15 p.m. ET. Eight races will be carded as usual and the wagering menu will be unchanged.

Turfway will add two races to its Friday cards beginning Jan. 12 and that practice will continue until further notice. Initially, first post will move back an hour to 5:15 p.m. The new time will be re-evaluated as the meet progresses. A third Pick 4 beginning with the seventh race and a second Pick 5 beginning with the sixth race will be added to the wagering menu. Rolling Daily Doubles and Pick 3s will extend through the card and the Super Hi 5 will move to the 10th and final race.

"How many races we're able to recover will depend on how they fill," said director of racing Tyler Picklesimer. "We want to be sure horsemen have the opportunity to run, but we also want to be sure we're offering good fields to bettors."

Post time will remain at 6:15 p.m. on Thursdays and all other Saturdays, with the exception of the last three Saturdays in March, when post time will be 1:10 p.m., as previously announced. The winter/spring meet ends March 31.

Turfway canceled all races Jan. 1, 4, and 5, and six races were lost to a mid-card cancellation Jan. 6.