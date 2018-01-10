Upcoming Belmont Park Meet to Feature 62 Stakes Races

The New York Racing Association Jan. 10 released its stakes schedule for the 2018 spring/summer meet at Belmont Park, which features 62 stakes races worth $19.3 million for the 54-day meet.

Live racing will begin at Belmont April 27 and is anchored by the 150th running of the $1.5 million Belmont Stakes (G1) June 9. The longest leg of the Triple Crown will serve as the centerpiece of the three-day Belmont Stakes Racing Festival, from June 7-9, that has 18 stakes worth more than $9.4 million.

The 1 1/2-mile Belmont Stakes will bring down the curtain on three days of top-class racing. The "Test of the Champion" will be supported by eight additional graded stakes June 9, including five grade 1 events: the $1.2 million Metropolitan Handicap at a mile, the $1 million Woodford Reserve Manhattan at 1 1/4 miles on turf, the $750,000 Ogden Phipps for fillies and mares going 1 1/16 miles, the $700,000 Longines Just A Game for turf fillies and mares, and the $700,000 Acorn for 3-year-old fillies at a mile.

Contributing to the Belmont Stakes day undercard will be the $400,000 Woody Stephens (G2) for 3-year-olds at seven furlongs, the $400,000 Brooklyn Invitational (G2) for 4-year-olds and up older 1 1/2 miles, the $400,000 Jaipur Invitational (G2T) for 4-years-old and older at six furlongs, and the $150,000 Easy Goer for sophomores at 1 1/16 miles.

The Belmont Stakes Racing Festival will begin June 7, with a trio of stakes for fillies and mares: the $200,000 Intercontinental (G3T) going seven furlongs; the $200,000 Wonder Again (G3T) for sophomores at 1 1/8 miles, and the $150,000 Astoria for 2-year-olds going 5 1/2 furlongs on the main track.

The festival continues June 8 with five more stakes, topped by the $600,000 New York (G2T) for fillies and mares at 1 1/4 miles, the $250,000 True North (G2) for older sprinters, and the $400,000 Belmont Gold Cup Invitational (G2T) at two miles.