Upcoming Belmont Park Meet to Feature 62 Stakes Races

Belmont Park spring/summer meet to begin April 27.

The New York Racing Association Jan. 10 released its stakes schedule for the 2018 spring/summer meet at Belmont Park, which features 62 stakes races worth $19.3 million for the 54-day meet.

Live racing will begin at Belmont April 27 and is anchored by the 150th running of the $1.5 million Belmont Stakes (G1) June 9. The  longest leg of the Triple Crown will serve as the centerpiece of the three-day Belmont Stakes Racing Festival, from June 7-9, that has 18 stakes worth more than $9.4 million.

The 1 1/2-mile Belmont Stakes will bring down the curtain on three days of top-class racing. The "Test of the Champion" will be supported by eight additional graded stakes June 9, including five grade 1 events: the $1.2 million Metropolitan Handicap at a mile, the $1 million Woodford Reserve Manhattan at 1 1/4 miles on turf, the $750,000 Ogden Phipps for fillies and mares going 1 1/16 miles, the $700,000 Longines Just A Game for turf fillies and mares, and the $700,000 Acorn for 3-year-old fillies at a mile.

Contributing to the Belmont Stakes day undercard will be the $400,000 Woody Stephens (G2) for 3-year-olds at seven furlongs, the $400,000 Brooklyn Invitational (G2) for 4-year-olds and up older 1 1/2 miles, the $400,000 Jaipur Invitational (G2T) for 4-years-old and older at six furlongs, and the $150,000 Easy Goer for sophomores at 1 1/16 miles.

The Belmont Stakes Racing Festival will begin June 7, with a trio of stakes for fillies and mares: the $200,000 Intercontinental (G3T) going seven furlongs; the $200,000 Wonder Again (G3T) for sophomores at 1 1/8 miles, and the $150,000 Astoria for 2-year-olds going 5 1/2 furlongs on the main track.

The festival continues June 8 with five more stakes, topped by the $600,000 New York (G2T) for fillies and mares at 1 1/4 miles, the $250,000 True North (G2) for older sprinters, and the $400,000 Belmont Gold Cup Invitational (G2T) at two miles.

THE NEW YORK RACING ASSOCIATION
2018 BELMONT SPRING/SUMMER STAKES SCHEDULE

DATE

RACE

GR.

'18 PURSE

AGE

DISTANCE

Fri., Apr. 27

Affirmed Success (NYB)

 

$100,000

4&UP

6 Furlongs

Sat., Apr. 28

Elusive Quality

 

$125,000

4&UP

7 Furlongs (T)

Sun., Apr. 29

License Fee

 

$125,000

F&M 4&UP

6 Furlongs (T)

Fri., May 4

Flat Out

 

$100,000

4&UP

1 3/8

Kentucky Derby Day

Sat., May 5

Sheepshead Bay

II

$200,000

F&M 4&UP

1 3/8 (Turf)

Sat., May 5

Westchester

III

$200,000

4&UP

1 Mile

Sat., May 5

Fort Marcy

III

$150,000

4 & UP

1  1/8 (Turf)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sun., May 6

Ruffian

II

$250,000

F&M 4&UP

1  Mile

Man o' War Stakes Festival

Sat., May 12

Man o' War

I

$700,000

4&UP

1 3/8 (Turf)

Sat., May 12

Peter Pan

III

$350,000

3YO

1 1/8

Sat., May 12

Beaugay

III

$200,000

F&M 4&UP

1  1/16  (Turf)

Sat., May 12

Vagrancy

III

$200,000

F&M 4&UP

6  1/2 Furlongs

Sat., May 12

Runhappy

 

$150,000

4&UP

6 Furlongs

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sun., May 13

Gold Fever

 

$100,000

3YO

6 Furlongs

Preakness Day

Sat., May 19

Soaring Softly

III

$100,000

F3YO

7 Furlongs (T)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sat., May 26

Paradise Creek

 

$100,000

3YO

7 Furlongs (T)

New York Showcase Day

Mon., May 28

Commentator (NYB)

 

$200,000

3&UP

1 Mile

Mon., May 28

Critical Eye (NYB)

 

$200,000

F&M 3&UP

1 Mile

Mon., May 28

Kingston (NYB)

 

$125,000

3&UP

1 Mile (Turf)

Mon., May 28

Mount Vernon (NYB)

 

$125,000

F&M 3&UP

1 Mile (Turf)

Mon., May 28

Mike Lee (NYB)

 

$125,000

3YO

7 Furlongs

Mon., May 28

Bouwerie (NYB)

 

$125,000

F3YO

7 Furlongs

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sat., June 2

Pennine Ridge

III

$200,000

3YO

1  1/8 (Turf)

Belmont Stakes Racing Festival 

Thurs., June 7

Intercontinental

III

$200,000

F&M 4&UP

7 Furlongs (T)

Thurs., June 7

Wonder Again

III

$200,000

F3YO

1  1/8 (Turf)

Thurs., June 7

Astoria

 

$150,000

F2YO

5 1/2 Furlongs

Fri., June 8

New York

II

$600,000

F&M 4&UP

1 1/4 (Turf)

Fri., June 8

Belmont Gold Cup Invitational

II

$400,000

4&UP

2 Miles (Turf)

Fri., June 8

True North

II

$250,000

4&UP

6 1/2 Furlongs

Fri., June 8

Bed o' Roses Invitational

III

$250,000

F&M 4&UP

7 Furlongs

Fri., June 8

Tremont

 

$150,000

2YO

5 1/2 Furlongs

Sat., June 9

Belmont Stakes

I

$1,500,000

3YO

1 1/2

Sat., June 9

Metropolitan Handicap

I

$1,200,000

3&UP

1 Mile

Sat., June 9

Woodford Reserve Manhattan

I

$1,000,000

4&UP

1 1/4 (Turf)

Sat., June 9

Ogden Phipps

I

$750,000

F&M 4&UP

1  1/16

Sat., June 9

Acorn

I

$700,000

F3YO

1 Mile

Sat., June 9

Longines Just A Game

I

$700,000

F&M 4&UP

1 Mile (Turf)

Sat., June 9

Woody Stephens

II

$400,000

3YO

7 Furlongs

Sat., June 9

Brooklyn Invitational

II

$400,000

4&UP

1 1/2

Sat., June 9

Jaipur Invitational

II

$400,000

4&UP

6 Furlongs (T)

Sat., June 9

Easy Goer

 

$150,000

3YO

1  1/16

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sun., June 10

Jersey Girl

 

$150,000

F3YO

6 Furlongs

Sat., June 16

Dancin Renee (NYB)

 

$100,000

F&M 3&UP

6 Furlongs

Sun., June 17

Poker

III

$300,000

4&UP

1 Mile (Turf)

Sat., June 23

Wild Applause

 

$100,000

F3YO

1 Mile (Turf)

Sun., June 24

NYSS Cupecoy's Joy Division

 

$100,000

F3YO

7 Furlongs (T)

Sun., June 24

NYSS Spectacular Bid Division

 

$100,000

3YO

7 Furlongs (T)

Sat., June 30

Mother Goose

II

$250,000

F3YO

1  1/16

Sat., June 30

Perfect Sting

 

$100,000

F&M 4&UP

1 Mile (Turf)

Sun., July 1

Saginaw (NYB)

 

$100,000

4&UP

1  1/16

Wed., July 4

Manila

 

$100,000

3YO

1 Mile (Turf)

Fri., July 6

State Dinner

 

$100,000

4&UP

1  1/16

Stars & Stripes Festival

Sat., July 7

Belmont Derby Invitational

I

$1,200,000

3YO

1 1/4 (Turf)

Sat., July 7

Belmont Oaks Invitational

I

$1,000,000

F3YO

1 1/4 (Turf)

Sat., July 7

Suburban

II

$700,000

4&UP

1  1/4

Sat., July 7

Belmont Sprint Championship

II

$350,000

3&UP

7 Furlongs

Sat., July 7

Dwyer

III

$300,000

3YO

1  Mile

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sun., July 8

Victory Ride

III

$150,000

F3YO

6  1/2 Furlongs

Sun., July 8

River Memories

 

$100,000

F&M 4&UP

1 1/2 (Turf)

Sat., July 14

Forbidden Apple

 

$150,000

4&UP

1 Mile (Turf)

Sat., July 14

Rockville Centre (NYB)

 

$100,000

2YO

6 Furlongs

Sun., July 15

Lynbrook (NYB)

 

$100,000

F2YO

6 Furlongs