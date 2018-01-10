Upcoming Belmont Park Meet to Feature 62 Stakes Races

The New York Racing Association Jan. 10 released its stakes schedule for the 2018 spring/summer meet at Belmont Park, which features 62 stakes races worth $19.3 million for the 54-day meet.
Live racing will begin at Belmont April 27 and is anchored by the 150th running of the $1.5 million Belmont Stakes (G1) June 9. The longest leg of the Triple Crown will serve as the centerpiece of the three-day Belmont Stakes Racing Festival, from June 7-9, that has 18 stakes worth more than $9.4 million.
The 1 1/2-mile Belmont Stakes will bring down the curtain on three days of top-class racing. The "Test of the Champion" will be supported by eight additional graded stakes June 9, including five grade 1 events: the $1.2 million Metropolitan Handicap at a mile, the $1 million Woodford Reserve Manhattan at 1 1/4 miles on turf, the $750,000 Ogden Phipps for fillies and mares going 1 1/16 miles, the $700,000 Longines Just A Game for turf fillies and mares, and the $700,000 Acorn for 3-year-old fillies at a mile.
Contributing to the Belmont Stakes day undercard will be the $400,000 Woody Stephens (G2) for 3-year-olds at seven furlongs, the $400,000 Brooklyn Invitational (G2) for 4-year-olds and up older 1 1/2 miles, the $400,000 Jaipur Invitational (G2T) for 4-years-old and older at six furlongs, and the $150,000 Easy Goer for sophomores at 1 1/16 miles.
The Belmont Stakes Racing Festival will begin June 7, with a trio of stakes for fillies and mares: the $200,000 Intercontinental (G3T) going seven furlongs; the $200,000 Wonder Again (G3T) for sophomores at 1 1/8 miles, and the $150,000 Astoria for 2-year-olds going 5 1/2 furlongs on the main track.
The festival continues June 8 with five more stakes, topped by the $600,000 New York (G2T) for fillies and mares at 1 1/4 miles, the $250,000 True North (G2) for older sprinters, and the $400,000 Belmont Gold Cup Invitational (G2T) at two miles.
|
THE NEW YORK RACING ASSOCIATION
|
DATE
|
RACE
|
GR.
|
'18 PURSE
|
AGE
|
DISTANCE
|
Fri., Apr. 27
|
Affirmed Success (NYB)
|
|
$100,000
|
4&UP
|
6 Furlongs
|
Sat., Apr. 28
|
Elusive Quality
|
|
$125,000
|
4&UP
|
7 Furlongs (T)
|
Sun., Apr. 29
|
License Fee
|
|
$125,000
|
F&M 4&UP
|
6 Furlongs (T)
|
Fri., May 4
|
Flat Out
|
|
$100,000
|
4&UP
|
1 3/8
|
Kentucky Derby Day
|
Sat., May 5
|
Sheepshead Bay
|
II
|
$200,000
|
F&M 4&UP
|
1 3/8 (Turf)
|
Sat., May 5
|
Westchester
|
III
|
$200,000
|
4&UP
|
1 Mile
|
Sat., May 5
|
Fort Marcy
|
III
|
$150,000
|
4 & UP
|
1 1/8 (Turf)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sun., May 6
|
Ruffian
|
II
|
$250,000
|
F&M 4&UP
|
1 Mile
|
Man o' War Stakes Festival
|
Sat., May 12
|
Man o' War
|
I
|
$700,000
|
4&UP
|
1 3/8 (Turf)
|
Sat., May 12
|
Peter Pan
|
III
|
$350,000
|
3YO
|
1 1/8
|
Sat., May 12
|
Beaugay
|
III
|
$200,000
|
F&M 4&UP
|
1 1/16 (Turf)
|
Sat., May 12
|
Vagrancy
|
III
|
$200,000
|
F&M 4&UP
|
6 1/2 Furlongs
|
Sat., May 12
|
Runhappy
|
|
$150,000
|
4&UP
|
6 Furlongs
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sun., May 13
|
Gold Fever
|
|
$100,000
|
3YO
|
6 Furlongs
|
Preakness Day
|
Sat., May 19
|
Soaring Softly
|
III
|
$100,000
|
F3YO
|
7 Furlongs (T)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sat., May 26
|
Paradise Creek
|
|
$100,000
|
3YO
|
7 Furlongs (T)
|
New York Showcase Day
|
Mon., May 28
|
Commentator (NYB)
|
|
$200,000
|
3&UP
|
1 Mile
|
Mon., May 28
|
Critical Eye (NYB)
|
|
$200,000
|
F&M 3&UP
|
1 Mile
|
Mon., May 28
|
Kingston (NYB)
|
|
$125,000
|
3&UP
|
1 Mile (Turf)
|
Mon., May 28
|
Mount Vernon (NYB)
|
|
$125,000
|
F&M 3&UP
|
1 Mile (Turf)
|
Mon., May 28
|
Mike Lee (NYB)
|
|
$125,000
|
3YO
|
7 Furlongs
|
Mon., May 28
|
Bouwerie (NYB)
|
|
$125,000
|
F3YO
|
7 Furlongs
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sat., June 2
|
Pennine Ridge
|
III
|
$200,000
|
3YO
|
1 1/8 (Turf)
|
Belmont Stakes Racing Festival
|
Thurs., June 7
|
Intercontinental
|
III
|
$200,000
|
F&M 4&UP
|
7 Furlongs (T)
|
Thurs., June 7
|
Wonder Again
|
III
|
$200,000
|
F3YO
|
1 1/8 (Turf)
|
Thurs., June 7
|
Astoria
|
|
$150,000
|
F2YO
|
5 1/2 Furlongs
|
Fri., June 8
|
New York
|
II
|
$600,000
|
F&M 4&UP
|
1 1/4 (Turf)
|
Fri., June 8
|
Belmont Gold Cup Invitational
|
II
|
$400,000
|
4&UP
|
2 Miles (Turf)
|
Fri., June 8
|
True North
|
II
|
$250,000
|
4&UP
|
6 1/2 Furlongs
|
Fri., June 8
|
Bed o' Roses Invitational
|
III
|
$250,000
|
F&M 4&UP
|
7 Furlongs
|
Fri., June 8
|
Tremont
|
|
$150,000
|
2YO
|
5 1/2 Furlongs
|
Sat., June 9
|
Belmont Stakes
|
I
|
$1,500,000
|
3YO
|
1 1/2
|
Sat., June 9
|
Metropolitan Handicap
|
I
|
$1,200,000
|
3&UP
|
1 Mile
|
Sat., June 9
|
Woodford Reserve Manhattan
|
I
|
$1,000,000
|
4&UP
|
1 1/4 (Turf)
|
Sat., June 9
|
Ogden Phipps
|
I
|
$750,000
|
F&M 4&UP
|
1 1/16
|
Sat., June 9
|
Acorn
|
I
|
$700,000
|
F3YO
|
1 Mile
|
Sat., June 9
|
Longines Just A Game
|
I
|
$700,000
|
F&M 4&UP
|
1 Mile (Turf)
|
Sat., June 9
|
Woody Stephens
|
II
|
$400,000
|
3YO
|
7 Furlongs
|
Sat., June 9
|
Brooklyn Invitational
|
II
|
$400,000
|
4&UP
|
1 1/2
|
Sat., June 9
|
Jaipur Invitational
|
II
|
$400,000
|
4&UP
|
6 Furlongs (T)
|
Sat., June 9
|
Easy Goer
|
|
$150,000
|
3YO
|
1 1/16
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sun., June 10
|
Jersey Girl
|
|
$150,000
|
F3YO
|
6 Furlongs
|
Sat., June 16
|
Dancin Renee (NYB)
|
|
$100,000
|
F&M 3&UP
|
6 Furlongs
|
Sun., June 17
|
Poker
|
III
|
$300,000
|
4&UP
|
1 Mile (Turf)
|
Sat., June 23
|
Wild Applause
|
|
$100,000
|
F3YO
|
1 Mile (Turf)
|
Sun., June 24
|
NYSS Cupecoy's Joy Division
|
|
$100,000
|
F3YO
|
7 Furlongs (T)
|
Sun., June 24
|
NYSS Spectacular Bid Division
|
|
$100,000
|
3YO
|
7 Furlongs (T)
|
Sat., June 30
|
Mother Goose
|
II
|
$250,000
|
F3YO
|
1 1/16
|
Sat., June 30
|
Perfect Sting
|
|
$100,000
|
F&M 4&UP
|
1 Mile (Turf)
|
Sun., July 1
|
Saginaw (NYB)
|
|
$100,000
|
4&UP
|
1 1/16
|
Wed., July 4
|
Manila
|
|
$100,000
|
3YO
|
1 Mile (Turf)
|
Fri., July 6
|
State Dinner
|
|
$100,000
|
4&UP
|
1 1/16
|
Stars & Stripes Festival
|
Sat., July 7
|
Belmont Derby Invitational
|
I
|
$1,200,000
|
3YO
|
1 1/4 (Turf)
|
Sat., July 7
|
Belmont Oaks Invitational
|
I
|
$1,000,000
|
F3YO
|
1 1/4 (Turf)
|
Sat., July 7
|
Suburban
|
II
|
$700,000
|
4&UP
|
1 1/4
|
Sat., July 7
|
Belmont Sprint Championship
|
II
|
$350,000
|
3&UP
|
7 Furlongs
|
Sat., July 7
|
Dwyer
|
III
|
$300,000
|
3YO
|
1 Mile
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sun., July 8
|
Victory Ride
|
III
|
$150,000
|
F3YO
|
6 1/2 Furlongs
|
Sun., July 8
|
River Memories
|
|
$100,000
|
F&M 4&UP
|
1 1/2 (Turf)
|
Sat., July 14
|
Forbidden Apple
|
|
$150,000
|
4&UP
|
1 Mile (Turf)
|
Sat., July 14
|
Rockville Centre (NYB)
|
|
$100,000
|
2YO
|
6 Furlongs
|
Sun., July 15
|
Lynbrook (NYB)
|
|
$100,000
|
F2YO
|
6 Furlongs