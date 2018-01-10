T.I.P. Increases Shows, Announces Youth Ambassadors

The Jockey Club Thoroughbred Incentive Program (T.I.P.) Jan. 10 announced that it will offer awards and classes at more than 1,200 shows in 42 states and six Canadian provinces in 2018.

Awards are available for multiple disciplines, including eventing, dressage, Western and English pleasure, hunter/jumper, endurance, Western performance, games, and polocrosse. Awards also are available at some events for Thoroughbreds within their first two years of showing or for Thoroughbreds within two years of their last start. For a full calendar of shows, click here.

T.I.P. also announced its Youth Ambassadors for the 2018 T.I.P. Youth Ambassador Program. The 12 ambassadors range from eight states and two Canadian provinces and cover multiple disciplines, including hunters, jumpers, eventing, Western, dressage, and equitation. The following are the 2018 T.I.P. Youth Ambassadors:

• Amara Underwood - Pennsylvania

• Anna Phillips - Washington

• Audrey Newbrey - Washington

• Brenna Tento - Pennsylvania

• Gracelyn Mogelnicki - Georgia

• Jesse Gaudry - Saskatoon

• Kate Brown - Texas

• Katie Kalfayan - New Jersey

• Lottie Crawford - Virginia

• McKayla Baker - Colorado

• Samantha Fogg - Missouri

• Sydney Standing - Ontario

Additional information about the Youth Ambassador Program is available here.

Industry News Releases - In support of Thoroughbred industry organizations, BloodHorse is posting news releases relating to the industry. The releases have not been edited by Blood-Horse. If there are any questions please contact the organization that has produced the news release as directed in the news release.