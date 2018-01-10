Belmont Stakes Festival Tickets on Sale Jan. 25

With 150 days remaining until the 150th running of the grade 1, $1.5 million Belmont Stakes, the New York Racing Association (NYRA) announced Jan. 10 that tickets for the 2018 Belmont Stakes Racing Festival will go on sale to the public on Thursday, Jan. 25 starting at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster.com.

In addition, NYRA has unveiled 2018 Belmont Stakes Racing Festival logos, which can be accessed at https://www.nyrainc.com/media/logo-download by using the password NYRAMedia2018.

"A three-day celebration of the storied history and bright future of NYRA racing and the Belmont Stakes, the 2018 Belmont Stakes Racing Festival will include the very best in thoroughbred racing alongside world-class entertainment and premium hospitality options," said NYRA President and CEO Chris Kay. "Join us at Belmont Park from June 7 to June 9 to witness history as we crown the 150th champion of the Belmont Stakes."

The Belmont Stakes Racing Festival, to take place at beautiful Belmont Park from Thursday, June 7 through Saturday, June 9, has quickly become the most exciting way for sports fans to kick off the summer season in New York. With the 150th running of the Belmont Stakes as its centerpiece, the 2018 Festival will include 18 stakes races over the three days with purses totaling $9.5 million.

NYRA will be offering exclusive pre-sale opportunities ahead of the Jan. 25 general sale. For additional information about the 2018 Belmont Stakes Racing Festival, and to sign up for notifications about pre-sale opportunities, please click here.

