Mrs McDougal Lights Up Keeneland Bid Board at $1.6M

They saved the best for last during the Jan. 9 second session of the Keeneland January horses of all ages sale when the Medaglia d'Oro mare Mrs McDougal was purchased by agent Steven W. Young for $1.6 million.

The multiple graded stakes winner was consigned by Reiley McDonald's Eaton Sales.

KEEJAN, Hip 781A: Mrs McDougal, racing or broodmare prospect, m, 2012, Medaglia d'Oro - Distorted Passion, by Distorted Humor; Breeder: Aaron & Marie Jones (KY) Sale Price: $1,600,000

Buyer: Steven W. Young

Consignor: Eaton Sales, agent Sale History: 2013KEESEP $450,000.

Bred in Kentucky by Aaron and Marie Jones, Mrs McDougal was a $450,000 Keeneland September yearling purchase by Walnut Green from Taylor Made Sales Agency's consignment. Unraced at 2, Mrs McDougal was trained by Chad Brown for owners Mr. and Mrs. William K. Warren at ages 3 and 4. Victorious in her first career start at 1 1/16 miles on turf at Gulfstream Park, Mrs McDougal won five of 11 starts, including the Lake George Stakes (G2T), Noble Damsel Stakes (G3T), and Plenty of Grace Stakes in 2015-16.

After a break, Mrs McDougal returned in 2017 for trainer Richard Mandella and owner 2 TY, finishing third in the Osunitas Stakes at Del Mar, her best effort in four starts at age 5.