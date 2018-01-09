2018 TAA Accreditation Application Available Online

The Thoroughbred Aftercare Alliance (TAA) announced Jan. 9 that the 2018 Accreditation Application is now available on its website. Thoroughbred aftercare organizations interested in applying for TAA accreditation must do so by April 15, 2018 (by 6:00 p.m. EST). Because the TAA has a two-year accreditation protocol, organizations that were accredited in 2016 will need to re-apply by that date.

The application is available online here.

Submitted applications are evaluated on five key areas: operations, education, horse health care management, facility standards and services, and adoption policies and protocols. Organizations passing the application review will be subject to site inspections of all facilities housing their horses by representatives of the TAA. Organizations that receive accreditation are eligible to receive financial grants from the TAA, but prior grants awarded are no indication of potential future awards for those previously accredited.

"The TAA application is a rigorous process that includes a comprehensive review of an organization's management, practices, and procedures as well as inspections of facilities and horses. Supporters of our mission can be sure that if an organization is TAA accredited they provide the highest of care for the Thoroughbreds in their program," stated John Phillips, president of the TAA and owner of Darby Dan Farm.

At a minimum, any organization interested in applying for TAA accreditation must fulfill the following five requirements:

Organization must have a current status as a 501(c)(3) federal not-for-profit (U.S.) or must be a registered charity within the meaning of the Income Tax Act (Canada).

Organization must have been in operation for at least three years, based on the filing date with the secretary of state or provincial business registry.

Organization must currently exclusively own and provide care for a minimum of five registered Thoroughbreds. Registered Thoroughbreds leased by the organization or owned by third parties at the same facility should not be included.

Organization must have a written euthanasia policy consistent with the American Association of Equine Practitioners.

Organization, or a principal of the organization and related to the organization, must not currently have legal proceedings pending against them.

Based in Lexington, Kentucky, the non-profit Thoroughbred Aftercare Alliance accredits, inspects and awards grants to approved aftercare organizations to retire, retrain and rehome Thoroughbreds using industry-wide funding. Along with continued funding from its original partners Breeders' Cup Ltd., The Jockey Club, and Keeneland Association Inc., the TAA is supported by owners, trainers, breeders, racetracks, aftercare professionals and other industry groups. To date, 64 aftercare organizations supporting more than 180 facilities across the U.S. and Canada have been granted accreditation and received funding from the TAA. To learn more about the TAA, visit thoroughbredaftercare.org.

