Sunland Park Owner Stan Fulton Dies at 86

Stan Fulton, whose eventual ownership of Sunland Park Racetrack & Casino led him to start his own racing stable, died in Las Vegas Jan. 4, according to several reports. He was 86.

A native of Hancock, Md., Fulton attended the University of Maryland before joining the U.S. Air Force in the 1950s. His military service was followed by a string of entrepreneurial ventures including owning a Western Auto store, building cable TV systems, producing precision electronic components, and building an apartment complex in Las Vegas, according to a Sunland press release.

Fulton got involved in the gaming industry in the 1970s with a company named Fortune Coin, which developed the first video slot machines in 1975. International Game Technology eventually purchased that company, so in the late 1980s, Fulton founded Anchor Coin, which became Anchor Gaming. Anchor operated casinos in Colorado and developed gaming machines, including "Wheel of Gold, the predecessor to a quite profitable "Wheel of Fortune" game, according to the news release.

When Fulton retired from Anchor Gaming in September 2000, the company acquired the Fulton family's 4.6 million shares—about 39% of its outstanding stock—for $306 million. Fulton also received $66 million in promissory notes from Anchor, but these were cancelled when Fulton acquired Anchor's 25% stake in the Sunland Park on the Texas/New Mexico state line near El Paso.

His more hands-on involvement with the racetrack piqued his interest in racehorse ownership, according to Tim McMurry, owner of the Fleetwood bloodstock agency, who selected and bought many horses for Fulton with agent Eric Anderson under the names Fleetwood/NW Management. Their first yearling purchase was Roll Hennessy Roll, who Fulton acquired for $52,000 at the 2001 Keeneland October yearling sale. The Hennessy colt went to win the Hollywood Prevue Stakes (G3) and two other stakes at Ruidoso Downs.

Other top Fulton purchases included multiple graded stakes winner A.P. Warrior, who was bought for $1.3 million at the 2004 Keeneland September yearling sale; eventual grade 1 winner Fleet Indian (she became a grade 1 winner after being sold to Paul Saylor), who was bought for $230,000 at the 2003 Ocala Breeders' Sales March 2-year-olds in training sale; multiple graded winner It's No Joke, bought for $675,000 at the 2003 Keeneland September sale; and, multiple graded winner and four-time stakes winner Fire Slam, who Darby Dan Bloodstock bought for Fulton for $230,000 at the 2002 Fasig-Tipton Kentucky July yearling sale.

"Stan was very direct and tough, but also very fair," McMurry said. "We had our disagreements and he never held that against you. And while he was very wealthy, he was also very generous to organizations he really believed in."

New Mexico State University officials told the Las Cruces Sun-News that Fulton was the institution's largest single donor, having given more than $17 million for the football stadium, endowed professorships, a plane for the university and other projects. The Stan Fulton Center alongside the Aggie Memorial Stadium is home to the athletics department and also features a restaurant and skyboxes.

Fulton is survived by six children and 12 grandchildren. Funeral services will be held Jan. 12 at Hancock Presbyterian Church, 17 E. Main St., Hancock, Md.