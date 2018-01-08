American Pharoah Colt New Yearling Topper at $400,000

A bay son of American Pharoah , out of the multiple stakes producer Air France, became the top-selling yearling on the Jan. 8 opening day of the Keeneland January sale when agent Robbie Harris went to $400,000 on behalf of owners Alex and JoAnn Lieblong.

"We were getting a little bit into the uncomfortable zone, but you don't get a chance at those kind too often," said Harris, who was on the phone throughout his bidding.

KEEJAN, Hip 303: yearling, c, 2017, American Pharoah - Air France, by French Deputy; Breeder: Mount Joy Stables, Inc. (KY) Sale Price: $400,000

Buyer: Alex and JoAnn Lieblong

Consignor: Pope McLean, agent

Crestwood Farm consigned the colt bred by Mount Joy Stables that was originally entered in the Keeneland November breeding stock sale. The farm decided to give the colt more time and it was time well spent.

"He was a late April foal and you can only wean them so early to get them ready for November," said Marc McLean, manager of the family-owned Crestwood. "That baby was already good, but he did nothing but get better in two months."

The colt is a half brother to multiple graded stakes winner Smooth Air (by Smooth Jazz) and grade 2 winner Overdriven (Tale of the Cat ). He is also a half brother to All Laced Up, a daughter of Bernardini that the Lieblongs bought for $450,000 as a yearling. All Laced Up broke her maiden at first asking by 2 1/4 lengths, but had her racing career derailed by injury.

"This mare does nothing but throw good babies," McLean said. "The filly the Lieblongs bought got injured but she was fast."