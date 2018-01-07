Wonder Gadot, Heavenly Love Head Silverbulletday

The Mark Casse-trained duo of Wonder Gadot and Heavenly Love top the entries of 12 3-year-old fillies for the $150,000 Silverbulletday Stakes Jan. 13 at Fair Grounds Race Course & Slots.

Gary Barber's Wonder Gadot, who won the Demoiselle Stakes (G2) Dec. 2, is cross-entered in the Lecomte Stakes (G3), where she would face male rivals. The Lecomte is two races later on the card at the same distance as the Silverbulletday of one mile, 70 yards.

"I think Mr. Barber and Mark will make the decision closer to race time," Casse's assistant trainer David Carroll said. "The main thing was to get a work over the track, which she handled beautifully and she cooled out great. She and Heavenly Love both went beautifully. That decision will be made on game day so to speak.

"I think he'll just be looking at the race and probably see who scratches and then take it from there. The main thing is that (Wonder Gadot) shipped in very well and breezed beautifully. Whatever race she goes in, we look forward to it."

Wonder Gadot and Heavenly Love worked in company with each other Jan. 6 at Fair Grounds, both clocking a half-mile in :49 2/5.

With a victory in the Mazarine Stakes (G3) on Woodbine's all-weather track under her belt in October, Wonder Gadot finished sixth in the 14 Hands Winery Breeders' Cup Juvenile Fillies (G1) Nov. 4 after being checked at the eighth pole. The Medaglia d'Oro filly rebounded with a 3 3/4-length score in the 1 1/8-mile Demoiselle at Aqueduct Racetrack.

Debbie Oxley's homebred Heavenly Love broke her maiden at Kentucky Downs and then won the Darley Alcibiades Stakes (G1) at Keeneland in October by a dominating 5 1/2 lengths. The daughter of Malibu Moon faded to finish 11th in the Juvenile Fillies last time out.

Those two will be up against Arindel homebred Blonde Bomber, who closed from sixth in the stretch to finish third in the Juvenile Fillies. The Fort Larned filly won her previous outing in her only other stakes try, the Sept. 30 Our Dear Peggy Stakes, run at a mile over Gulfstream Park's main track.

The Silverbulletday awards points to the top four finishers for the Road to the Kentucky Oaks on a 10-4-2-1 scale.

In the $125,000 Colonel E. R. Bradley Handicap for 4-year-olds and up going 1 1/16 miles on the turf, grade 2 winner Tower of Texas is the morning-line favorite.

The 7-year-old Street Sense gelding closed out 2017 with a third-place finish in the Tropical Turf Stakes (G3T) at Gulfstream Dec. 16. The Roger Attfield trainee will face Tropical Turf runner-up Galton and last year's Colonel E. R. Bradley winner Granny's Kitten, who won when it was run as a grade 3.

Buff Bradley and Carl Hurst's The Player heads the 1 1/16-mile $75,000 Louisiana Stakes. The winner of the Hagyard Fayette Stakes (G2) looks to recover from his fifth-place run in the Clark Handicap presented by Norton Healthcare (G1) Nov. 24 at Churchill Downs, where he was bothered at the three-sixteenths by before fading behind winner Seeking the Soul.

The 5-year-old son of Street Hero will also line up against Fair Grounds' Tenacious Stakes winner Cooptado and multiple-graded winner Scuba, who comes off a win in the Hawthorne Gold Cup Handicap (G3) Nov. 25.

Entries: Silverbulletday S. Fair Grounds Race Course & Slots, Saturday, January 13, 2018, Race 7 STK

1m 70y

Dirt

$150,000

3 yo Fillies

4:05 PM (local) PP Horse Jockey Wgt Trainer M/L 1 1Blonde Bomber (FL) Jose Lezcano 122 Stanley I. Gold 7/2 2 2Wonder Gadot (ON) John R. Velazquez 122 Mark E. Casse 2/1 3 3Saguaro Row (KY) Corey J. Lanerie 116 Brendan P. Walsh 20/1 4 4Remember Daisy (LA) Mitchell Murrill 116 Gary M. Scherer 30/1 5 5Stellar Moon (KY) Robby Albarado 116 Michael Stidham 15/1 6 6America's Tale (KY) Brian Joseph Hernandez, Jr. 120 Bernard S. Flint 8/1 7 7Heavenly Love (KY) Julien R. Leparoux 122 Mark E. Casse 3/1 8 8Shes Our Fastest (TX) Jose Valdivia, Jr. 120 Scott Gelner 20/1 9 9Missive (KY) Joe Bravo 116 Michael Stidham 15/1 10 10Stronger Than Ever (KY) Florent Geroux 122 Kenneth G. McPeek 12/1 11 11Noblame (WV) Adam Beschizza 120 Joe Sharp 20/1 12 12Terra's Angel (KY) Sasha Risenhoover 122 Terry Eoff 30/1

Entries: Colonel E. R. Bradley H. Fair Grounds Race Course & Slots, Saturday, January 13, 2018, Race 8 STK

About 1 1/16m

Turf

$125,000

4 yo's & up

4:35 PM (local) PP Horse Jockey Wgt Trainer M/L 1 1Dimension (GB) James Graham 120 Conor Murphy 8/1 2 2Avanzare (KY) Adam Beschizza 114 Karl Broberg 12/1 3 3Galton (KY) Javier Castellano 118 Michael J. Maker 5/1 4 4Monster Bea (KY) John R. Velazquez 118 Mark E. Casse 6/1 5 5Tower of Texas (ON) Florent Geroux 120 Roger L. Attfield 7/2 6 6Granny's Kitten (PA) Corey J. Lanerie 117 Michael J. Maker 6/1 7 7Applicator (KY) Jack Gilligan 115 Mikhail Yanakov 12/1 8 8Saham (PA) Jose Valdivia, Jr. 115 Brendan P. Walsh 8/1 9 9Special Ops (KY) Julien R. Leparoux 117 Michael J. Maker 6/1 10 10Thatcher Street (KY) Brian Joseph Hernandez, Jr. 116 Ian R. Wilkes 8/1