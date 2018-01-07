Wonder Gadot, Heavenly Love Head Silverbulletday

Wonder Gadot kicks away from her competition in the Demoiselle

The Mark Casse-trained duo of Wonder Gadot and Heavenly Love top the entries of 12 3-year-old fillies for the $150,000 Silverbulletday Stakes Jan. 13 at Fair Grounds Race Course & Slots

Gary Barber's Wonder Gadot, who won the Demoiselle Stakes (G2) Dec. 2, is cross-entered in the Lecomte Stakes (G3), where she would face male rivals. The Lecomte is two races later on the card at the same distance as the Silverbulletday of one mile, 70 yards. 

"I think Mr. Barber and Mark will make the decision closer to race time," Casse's assistant trainer David Carroll said. "The main thing was to get a work over the track, which she handled beautifully and she cooled out great. She and Heavenly Love both went beautifully. That decision will be made on game day so to speak. 

"I think he'll just be looking at the race and probably see who scratches and then take it from there. The main thing is that (Wonder Gadot) shipped in very well and breezed beautifully. Whatever race she goes in, we look forward to it."

Wonder Gadot and Heavenly Love worked in company with each other Jan. 6 at Fair Grounds, both clocking a half-mile in :49 2/5.

With a victory in the Mazarine Stakes (G3) on Woodbine's all-weather track under her belt in October, Wonder Gadot finished sixth in the 14 Hands Winery Breeders' Cup Juvenile Fillies (G1) Nov. 4 after being checked at the eighth pole. The Medaglia d'Oro  filly rebounded with a 3 3/4-length score in the 1 1/8-mile Demoiselle at Aqueduct Racetrack

Debbie Oxley's homebred Heavenly Love broke her maiden at Kentucky Downs and then won the Darley Alcibiades Stakes (G1) at Keeneland in October by a dominating 5 1/2 lengths. The daughter of Malibu Moon  faded to finish 11th in the Juvenile Fillies last time out. 

Those two will be up against Arindel homebred Blonde Bomber, who closed from sixth in the stretch to finish third in the Juvenile Fillies. The Fort Larned  filly won her previous outing in her only other stakes try, the Sept. 30 Our Dear Peggy Stakes, run at a mile over Gulfstream Park's main track. 

The Silverbulletday awards points to the top four finishers for the Road to the Kentucky Oaks on a 10-4-2-1 scale. 

In the $125,000 Colonel E. R. Bradley Handicap for 4-year-olds and up going 1 1/16 miles on the turf, grade 2 winner Tower of Texas is the morning-line favorite. 

The 7-year-old Street Sense  gelding closed out 2017 with a third-place finish in the Tropical Turf Stakes (G3T) at Gulfstream Dec. 16. The Roger Attfield trainee will face Tropical Turf runner-up Galton and last year's Colonel E. R. Bradley winner Granny's Kitten, who won when it was run as a grade 3. 

Buff Bradley and Carl Hurst's The Player heads the 1 1/16-mile $75,000 Louisiana Stakes. The winner of the Hagyard Fayette Stakes (G2) looks to recover from his fifth-place run in the Clark Handicap presented by Norton Healthcare (G1) Nov. 24 at Churchill Downs, where he was bothered at the three-sixteenths by before fading behind winner Seeking the Soul

The 5-year-old son of Street Hero will also line up against Fair Grounds' Tenacious Stakes winner Cooptado and multiple-graded winner Scuba, who comes off a win in the Hawthorne Gold Cup Handicap (G3) Nov. 25. 

Entries: Silverbulletday S.

Fair Grounds Race Course & Slots, Saturday, January 13, 2018, Race 7

  • STK
  • 1m 70y
  • Dirt
  • $150,000
  • 3 yo Fillies
  • 4:05 PM (local)
PPHorseJockeyWgtTrainerM/L
11Blonde Bomber (FL)Jose Lezcano122Stanley I. Gold7/2
22Wonder Gadot (ON)Keeneland Sales GraduateJohn R. Velazquez122Mark E. Casse2/1
33Saguaro Row (KY)Corey J. Lanerie116Brendan P. Walsh20/1
44Remember Daisy (LA)Mitchell Murrill116Gary M. Scherer30/1
55Stellar Moon (KY)Robby Albarado116Michael Stidham15/1
66America's Tale (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateBrian Joseph Hernandez, Jr.120Bernard S. Flint8/1
77Heavenly Love (KY)Julien R. Leparoux122Mark E. Casse3/1
88Shes Our Fastest (TX)Jose Valdivia, Jr.120Scott Gelner20/1
99Missive (KY)Joe Bravo116Michael Stidham15/1
1010Stronger Than Ever (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateFlorent Geroux122Kenneth G. McPeek12/1
1111Noblame (WV)Keeneland Sales GraduateAdam Beschizza120Joe Sharp20/1
1212Terra's Angel (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateSasha Risenhoover122Terry Eoff30/1

Entries: Colonel E. R. Bradley H.

Fair Grounds Race Course & Slots, Saturday, January 13, 2018, Race 8

  • STK
  • About 1 1/16m
  • Turf
  • $125,000
  • 4 yo's & up
  • 4:35 PM (local)
PPHorseJockeyWgtTrainerM/L
11Dimension (GB)James Graham120Conor Murphy8/1
22Avanzare (KY)Adam Beschizza114Karl Broberg12/1
33Galton (KY)Javier Castellano118Michael J. Maker5/1
44Monster Bea (KY)John R. Velazquez118Mark E. Casse6/1
55Tower of Texas (ON)Keeneland Sales GraduateFlorent Geroux120Roger L. Attfield7/2
66Granny's Kitten (PA)Corey J. Lanerie117Michael J. Maker6/1
77Applicator (KY)Jack Gilligan115Mikhail Yanakov12/1
88Saham (PA)Keeneland Sales GraduateJose Valdivia, Jr.115Brendan P. Walsh8/1
99Special Ops (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateJulien R. Leparoux117Michael J. Maker6/1
1010Thatcher Street (KY)Brian Joseph Hernandez, Jr.116Ian R. Wilkes8/1

Entries: Louisiana S.

Fair Grounds Race Course & Slots, Saturday, January 13, 2018, Race 10

  • STK
  • 1 1/16m
  • Dirt
  • $75,000
  • 4 yo's & up
  • 5:34 PM (local)
PPHorseJockeyWgtTrainerM/L
11Hawaakom (KY)Miguel Mena118Wesley E. Hawley12/1
22Rated R Superstar (KY)Brian Joseph Hernandez, Jr.118Kenneth G. McPeek12/1
33Leofric (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateCorey J. Lanerie118Brad H. Cox8/1
44Cedartown (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateJoe Bravo124Michael Stidham10/1
55The Player (KY)Calvin H. Borel122William B. Bradley3/1
66Scuba (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateJulien R. Leparoux124Brendan P. Walsh10/1
77Seattle Serenade (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateJavier Castellano122Jerry Hollendorfer12/1
88Cooptado (ARG)Declan Cannon124Thomas Morley8/1
99Shut the Box (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateFlorent Geroux122Angel O. Montano, Sr.8/1
1010Dazzling Gem (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateShaun Bridgmohan118Brad H. Cox9/2
1111December Seven (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateJames Graham118Paul J. McGee12/1
1212Guest Suite (KY)Robby Albarado118Neil J. Howard15/1