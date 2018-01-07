Itsinthepost Returns to Winning Ways in San Gabriel

Red Baron Barn's Itsinthepost might be a year older, but Jan. 6 he proved he's just as salty with a victory in the $200,000 San Gabriel Stakes (G2T), a race in which he was second upon his stakes debut in 2017.

And what a season last year was for Itsinthepost, who stepped up from the allowance ranks with that San Gabriel start and ran exclusively in graded company. He garnered three graded victories in 2017—the San Luis Rey Stakes (G2T), Dixiana Elkhorn Stakes (G2T), and John Henry Turf Championship Stakes (G2T).

Itsinthepost (FR), b, 6/g

American Post (GB) — Sakkara Star (IRE), by Mozart (IRE) Owner: Red Baron's Barn, LLC

Breeder: Julien Leaunes (FR)

Trainer: Jeff Mullins

Jockey: Tyler Baze

Information provided by Equibase at time of entry. Pedigree Notes

American Post (GB) stands at Haras de Treban for 3,500 Euros (2016). Sale History

OSASEP2013 • $6,656 • Consignor: Haras de la Cosniere • Buyer: Emerald Bloodstock.

In his first race since he finished an even seventh in the 1 1/2-mile Longines Breeders' Cup Turf (G1T) Nov. 4 at Del Mar, the 6-year-old gelding got an ideal setup in the 1 1/8-mile San Gabriel. When 31-1 shot Smokey Image ranged over from the outside in a field of 10 to take the early lead, Tyler Baze rated his mount fourth in the clear on the outside after departing post 8. Off opening fractions of :23.81 and :48.08, Itsinthepost kept the pacesetter in his sights before coiling up to begin his run through three-quarters in 1:11.86.

Smokey Image entered the turn for home with the advantage, but quickly surrendered to Itsinthepost as a mile went in 1:35.96. After gaining the advantage with a furlong to run, all that was left was for the 2-1 choice to hold off the rally of fellow French-bred Flamboyant, which he did by 1 1/4 lengths—the same margin by which he lost the race in 2017 to Blue Tone. Editore closed up the rail to get third by three-quarters of a length.

"The cut back in distance is always a concern but the way he's been training has just been unbelievable," trainer Jeff Mullins said. "He's been full of energy and I knew if he got the trip he'd get the job done.

"I think he's definitely better at a mile and a quarter or further but as well as he's been doing, he's been really, really fresh, that I knew if he got the trip he'd be OK, and he got that trip."

The final time on firm turf was 1:47.59.

Itsinthepost returned $6.60, $3.80, and $3.20 while 6-1 Flamboyant brought $6.60 and $4.80. Editore paid $7.60 at 17-1 and was followed home by Smokey Image, Isotherm, Free Rose, He Will, Win the Space, Tequila Joe, and Top of the Game.

"I looked at the Form and it was run the exact way I thought it would be," Baze said. "He always gives you 100 percent. He's a barn favorite. ... I really just wanted to get him out there and get to the right spot, let him get into a groove, and it played out just the way I thought it would today."



The American Post (GB) runner improved his overall mark to 7-7-5 from 31 starts, and increased his earnings to $855,712. He was bred by Julien Leaunes out of the Mozart (IRE) mare Sakkara Star (IRE). According to Mullins, his next target is yet to be determined.

"We've had a few options thrown at us we're just not sure what we'll do yet," the trainer said. "We've never really had a plan with this horse, we just kind of go with the flow and when he tells us he's ready to go, we go. But obviously, when a mile and a half races show up, we have to start sharpening the knife."