Turfway Park canceled races three through eight on its Jan. 6 card after the jockey colony elected not to ride, citing cold weather.

"The temperature at the time of cancellation was well above the agreed-upon threshold and the wind was negligible. Given those facts, we fully expected to run tonight and were surprised the jockeys chose not to finish the card," said General Manager Daniel 'Chip' Bach.

Live racing is expected to resume Jan. 11.