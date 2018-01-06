Luis Saez to Ride Gunnevera in Pegasus World Cup

Luis Saez, who currently sits atop the jockey standings at Gulfstream Park, has been confirmed to ride multiple graded stakes winner Gunnevera in the $16 million Pegasus World Cup Invitational Stakes (G1) Jan. 27.

Saez was aboard Margoth's son of Dialed In as he went through a bullet five-furlong breeze in 1:00 at Gulfstream Park West Jan. 6. Gunnevera turned in the fastest clocking of 23 works at the distance while being ridden for the first time by Saez.

"He worked pretty nice. He's a very nice horse. He's doing perfect," Saez said. "He switched leads and did everything very good, so I think he's ready for the race."

Gunnevera was ridden by Edgard Zayas in his last three starts, including a dead-heat for fifth with champion Arrogate in the Breeders' Cup Classic (G1) Nov. 4 at Del Mar. Trainer Antonio Sano said he made the final decision to name Saez to ride Gunnevera for the first time in the Pegasus World Cup.

"I've seen him all the time when he's been running and I know how he likes to run, so we'll see what happens," Saez said. "It's exciting."

Working in company with Contormar, Gunnevera took a narrow advantage on the far turn without encouragement. Leaving the turn into the homestretch, Saez shook his reins and the 4-year-old chestnut colt drew away from his workmate by open lengths to the wire and galloped out well.

"The jockey, Saez, liked the horse very well," Sano said. "It was a very good work."

Gunnevera will race in the Pegasus World Cup for stakeholders Salomon Del-Vallee, William Gallo, and Belle Inizio Farm.

With a couple slots in the Pegasus starting gate still remaining, trainer Mark Casse said Saturday that Gary Barber and Conrad Farms' Leavem in Malibu is possible for the 1 1/8-miles test.

Leavem in Malibu, a 5-year-old son of Malibu Moon , most recently won the Valedictory Stakes (G3) over Woodbine's all-weather surface Dec. 10. Casse said Saturday a decision on the Pegasus will come after Leavem in Malibu breezes Jan. 8 at Palm Meadows Training Center. His most recent work came over the dirt Dec. 27 at Casse's training center in Ocala, Fla., a four-furlong move in :48 3/5.

Leavem in Malibu has four wins from 12 starts, with 11 of them at Woodbine. His lone try on dirt came when he was second in the Prince of Wales Stakes, the second leg of Canada's Triple Crown, at Fort Erie in 2016.