Will 'Pharoah Mania' Continue at Keeneland?

As buyers braved single-digit temperatures the morning of Jan. 6 to inspect horses entered in the Keeneland January horses of all ages sale, some of the most-requested showings were of short yearlings sired by American Pharoah .

When the first foals by the Triple Crown winner, who stands at Ashford Stud near Versailles, Ky., were presented in the marketplace as weanlings last November, they were extremely popular. From 13 offered for sale, 10 were sold for gross receipts of $4,455,000 and an average price of $445,500 that was the best among first-crop sires and second only to Gainesway's Tapit .

Now, consignors are hoping "Pharoah mania" carries over to the winter market.

Among the handful of American Pharoah yearlings cataloged in January is Hip 303, a colt consigned by Pope McLean (Crestwood Farm), as agent. Bred in Kentucky by Mount Joy Stables, the colt foaled April 27, 2017 was produced from the winning French Deputy mare Air France, who is also the dam of millionaire, multiple grade 2 winner Smooth Air and grade 2 winner Overdriven.

The colt was withdrawn from the Keeneland November sale, and Crestwood's Marc McLean said it benefitted from the time between that sale and January, and should be one of the top yearlings to go through the ring.

"He is a really nice colt and should be a standout in this sale," said McLean as he watched the colt being shown. "He was a late April foal so he has come around quite a bit. He has tucked his gut up and grown as well. He's perfect for this spot. He really looks the part. They (buyers) will definitely want to see him."

Another American Pharoah short yearling cataloged is Hip 96, a filly bred by the Zayat family's Zayat Stables, which bred and raced the Triple Crown winner. Consigned by St. George Sales, the filly is out of the Tiznow mare J Z Now, who is also entered in the sale. The filly's third dam, the winning Key to the Kingdom mare Castle Eight, produced grade 2 winner Powis Castle and stakes winner Star of Goshen. Star of Goshen is the dam of Pioneerof the Nile , sire of American Pharoah.

"She's a lovely individual with a nice walk," said Archie St. George. "November was very strong for foals and there is no reason it shouldn't continue, but it will boil down to the individual. It's exciting to have an American Pharoah. He was an exciting racehorse."

Consignor Pat Costello of Paramount Sales said Hip 533, a half brother to multiple group 1 winner Caravaggio and to grade 2 winner My Jen, is "destined to be one of the top horses in the sale—a beautiful horse."

Produced from the stakes-winning Holy Bull mare Mekko Hokte, the colt was bred in Kentucky by Windmill Manor Farms and Petaluma Bloodstock.

The other short yearlings by American Pharoah entered in the sale are Hip 67, a colt out of grade 1 winner Harmony Lodge (Hunter Valley Farm, agent); Hip 330, a filly from the female family of champion Street Sense (Select Sales, agent); and Hip 675, a filly produced from the First Defence mare Toast to Ashley and also from the same female family of Pioneerof the Nile (Lane's End, agent). Toast to Ashley is also entered in the sale as Hip 676.