Mrs McDougal Could Be Keeneland Sale Standout

When the owner of the grade 2-winning mare Mrs McDougal decided last year to retire the daughter of Medaglia d'Oro , they and Kentucky horseman Reiley McDonald thought she would be a good fit for the Keeneland January horses of all ages sale.

While added to the sale late, the 6-year-old mare did make the print edition of the catalog and is scheduled to go through the ring as the final horse offered during the Jan. 9 second session of the four-day auction in Lexington. Consigned by McDonald's Eaton Sales, Mrs McDougal is cataloged as Hip 781A.

"She is stunningly gorgeous and I would put her in the same category physically as the top tier mares that sold in November," McDonald enthused. "The owner's objective was to have a racehorse and not so much to be in the breeding business. We thought she would be a standout in January. Anyone who breeds commercially or to race will find that as beautiful and correct that she is, she will throw nice foals."

Bred in Kentucky by Aaron and Marie Jones, Mrs McDougal was a $450,000 Keeneland September yearling purchase by Walnut Green from Taylor Made Sales Agency. Unraced at 2, Mrs McDougal was trained by Chad Brown for owners Mr. and Mrs. William K. Warren at ages 3 and 4. Victorious in her first career start at 1 1/16 miles on turf at Gulfstream Park, Mrs McDougal went on to win five of 11 starts, including the Lake George Stakes (G2T), Noble Damsel (G3T), and Plenty of Grace Stakes in 2015-16.

After a break, Mrs McDougal returned in 2017 for trainer Richard Mandella and owner 2 TY, finishing third in the Osunita Stakes, her best effort in four starts at age 5.

While listed in the catalog as a racing or broodmare prospect, McDonald said Mrs McDougal will be announced only as a broodmare prospect.

"I think this year proved she did not come back at the same level she was in 2016," said McDonald.

In addition to her good looks and conformation, and being by one of North America's hottest sires, there is much to like about Mrs McDougal, according to McDonald. She is out of Distorted Passion, a multiple stakes-winning and multiple graded-placed daughter of Distorted Humor who earned $294,271.

The Joneses purchased Distorted Passion for $800,000 in foal to Giant's Causeway at the 2010 Keeneland November breeding stock sale. Moi, a 3-year-old Medaglia d'Oro filly out of Distorted Passion, was sold as a yearling for $750,000. Two other foals out of Distorted Passion brought yearling prices of $600,000 and $300,000.