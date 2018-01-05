Emcee Sold, Heading to Brazil

Darley America confirmed Jan. 5 that its homebred grade 1 winner Emcee has been sold to Julio Bozano's Haras Santa Maria de Araras and will relocate to Brazil.

The 10-year-old son of Unbridled's Song—Surf Club, by Ocean Crest, won four of his eight lifetime starts and earned $479,900. He made three starts in graded company, getting his best win in the 2012 Forego Stakes (G1) at Saratoga Race Course. He finished third in that year's Alfred G. Vanderbilt Handicap (G1) and Tom Fool Handicap (G3).

Emcee entered stud in 2014 at Sequel Stallions New York as property of Darley, where he stood for four seasons. His fee in 2017 was $5,000. His best runners to date include stakes-placed Another Level and six-figure earner My Roxy Girl.

Another Level, out of Saintcerely (Saint Ballado), finished second in the M2 Technology La Senorita Stakes at Retama Park in October. The 2-year-old filly also set a track record breaking her maiden at Retama Park, going 7 1/2 furlongs over the turf in 1:30.10. My Roxy Girl, a 3-year-old out of Mosaico (City Zip), has won twice and placed five times in nine starts and earned $104,640 to date.

Emcee is a half brother to group 2 winner Surfer and group 3-placed winner Baffled (both by Distorted Humor ). Baffled is the dam of grade 1 winner and sire Constitution (Tapit ), group 2 winner Boynton (More Than Ready ), and grade 3 winner Jacaranda (Congrats ).