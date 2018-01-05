Papa Clem Relocated to Turkey for 2018

Multiple grade 2 winner Papa Clem was sold last year and has been relocated for the 2018 breeding season to Karacabey Boarding Stud near Izmit, Turkey.

The son of Smart Strike—Miss Houdini, by Belong to Me, entered stud in 2011 at Legacy Ranch near Clements, Calif., and stood there through 2017. The Bo Hirsch homebred was a millionaire as a racehorse, having won or placed in five graded stakes. His best performances were victories in the 2009 Arkansas Derby (G2) and the 2010 San Fernando Stakes (G2). He also finished third in the grade 1 Malibu Stakes. He retired with a 3-2-2 record from 13 starts and earned $1,121,190.

As a stallion, Papa Clem has six black-type winners and five black-type performers to date, including Mischief Clem, My Italian Babbo, Tribal Storm, Magic Spot, Hirschy, and Mana Strike.

Karacabey Boarding Stud Farm, which is owned by the Turkish Jockey Club, has a permanent mare population of 350 that grows to 1,150-1,200 during the breeding season. Other stallions standing for the Turkish Jockey Club include Banknote (GB) (by Zafonic) Cuvee (Carson City), Lion Heart (Tale of the Cat ), Powerscourt (Sadler's Wells), and Victory Gallop (Cryptoclearance).

A stud fee has not been announced yet for Papa Clem, who stood for $2,000 during the 2017 season.