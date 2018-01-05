First Speightster Foal is a Filly

WinStar Farm's Speightster , the graded stakes-winning son of Speightstown , sired his first reported foal Jan. 4 when a chestnut filly was born at Brandywine Farm near Paris, Ky.

Bred by Jim and Pam Robinson of Brandywine, the filly is out of the Malibu Moon mare Moonshine Bertie, a daughter of the graded stakes-winning debutante Thunder Bertie and half sister to black-type stakes winner Ballad of Bertie (Saint Ballado). The newborn Speightster filly is slated to sell at the side of her dam at next week's Keeneland January sale.

"She is exactly what we were hoping for when we mated our nice mare to Speightster: great bone, good conformation, well balanced—the perfect package," said Dr. Pam Robinson. "She sells alongside her dam as Hip 539. We are so happy with this foal that we are sending two more mares to Speightster this year."

A WinStar homebred by Speightstown, Speightster scored his biggest win in the Dwyer Stakes (G3) as a 3-year-old, defeating Breeders' Cup Juvenile (G1) winner Texas Red in the one-mile event to remain undefeated in his first three starts. Speightster hails from the Danzig mare Dance Swiftly, a full sister to champion Dance Smartly and half sister to champion sire Smart Strike (Mr. Prospector).

Speightster bred 174 mares in his first book at stud. He is set to stand his second season at WinStar for a fee of $10,000 stands and nurses.