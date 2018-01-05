Less than two months after being diagnosed with cancer, Italian native and group 1 winning-jockey Daniele Porcu has died Jan. 4, according to a report on RacingPost.com.

Porcu, 34, brought home 863 winners during his career that began in 1999. He rode his first black-type stakes winner in 2004 aboard Marco Ciccola's British-bred Cocktail in the Premio Cancelli at Milan. His first group winner was Irish-bred Krisman, who captured the Premio Omenoni (G3) at Milan for owner Scuderia Briantea SRL.

The jockey's group 1 breakthrough came in the 2008 Premio Roma at the Races at Milan with Giovanni Martone's Estejo and German trainer Ralf Rohne. The horse and rider would take a second group 1 in the 2011 GBI Racing Premio Presidente dell Republica at Rome.

Porcu would shine on his second group 1 winner last year when he teamed up with Iquitos to take the Grosser Dallmayr-Preis-Bayerisches Zuchtrennen (G1) at Munich. Overall he won 36 black-type stakes, which included 12 group races. His mounts earned more than $12.1 million.

Procu rode the unplaced Iquitos in the Japan Cup at the end of November, according to RacingPost.com, then on Dec. 8 posted a message to his Facebook page, saying: "You never know how strong you are, until being strong is the only choice you have."

"He was a very good jockey and I will miss him," said Peter Schiergen, the trainer of Stall Emerald's Emerald Star, who won the Follow Scoop6 At Totepoolliveinfo.com Chartwell Fillies Stakes (G3) at Lingfield in May 2014. "He was always happy and was very good in the mornings as well as on the racetrack."

