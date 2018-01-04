Vinery Announces New Sales and Bloodstock Consultant

Vinery Sales is pleased to announce that Catlyn Spivey has joined their team for the new year. Spivey, who will act as a Sales and Bloodstock Consultant, brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the team. Since 2014, Spivey has acted as Director of Bloodstock for Equine Analysis and will continue a relationship with the company while in her new position at Vinery Sales. During her time at EA, Spivey assisted in the purchasing of notable graded stakes horses such as Gun Runner , Copper Bullet, Market Rally and Adore.

"I am delighted to be joining Vinery Sales in 2018. Dr. Dave Lambert at Equine Analysis Systems gave me a great opportunity to gain experience in the bloodstock field and I am excited to apply those skills in my new position," said Spivey. "As a buyer I have gained an appreciation of what makes people want to return to a consignment again and again and I think Vinery continually strives to be transparent and efficient with both buyers and sellers. I am looking forward to assisting Vinery's clients with both their buying and selling needs".

The lifelong equestrian began galloping horses at a young age before gaining her assistant trainers license in 2010 and has worked for accomplished conditioners such as Jonathan Sheppard, Patrick Biancone, Charlie LoPresti and Graham Motion. Spivey also gained bloodstock and racing experience abroad with Francois Rohaut in France and Patinack Farm in Australia and has a practical knowledge of both American and international racing and bloodstock.

"We're thrilled that Catlyn is joining the Vinery Sales team," said Vinery co-owner Derek MacKenzie. "She has proved to be insightful and diligent during her time at EA and we're looking forward to her enhancing the service that we offer our clients." The services Spivey will provide include portfolio management for racing and breeding stock, private acquisitions and representation at yearling, two-year-old and breeding stock sales.

