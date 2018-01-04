Juddmonte Tops North American Earnings for 2017

Bolstered by champion Arrogate 's triumph in the inaugural $12 million Pegasus World Cup Invitational Stakes (G1), Juddmonte Farms reigned as the top owner by purse earnings in North America, according to final statistics released Jan. 2 by Equibase.

Juddmonte fell short by $122,800 for the 2016 lead in owner standings to Ken and Sarah Ramsey, but went on to claim top accolades when voted the outstanding owner in Eclipse Award balloting last season. Prince Khalid Abdullah's operation is among the favorites to earn that hardware again for 2017 following a year where its color bearers won 30 races from 147 starts and ended the season with $10,841,155 in earnings. That latter figure grows to $16,841,155 if you include earnings from Dubai as Arrogate also triumphed in the $10 million Dubai World Cup Sponsored by Emirates Airline (G1).

Juddmonte also tied with Sheikh Mohammed's Godolphin Racing to lead all owners with nine graded wins in North America—10 apiece when including Dubai World Cup day—and share similar graded win percentages of 23% and 20%, respectively. Godolphin, who was second overall in earnings with $7,090,867, was also second in total North American stakes victories (14) behind leaders Ken and Sarah Ramsey with 15.

Calumet Farm ranked third among owners with $5,670,838 in North American earnings although the partnership of Winchell Thoroughbreds and Three Chimneys Farm—which campaigned Breeders' Cup Classic (G1) winner and likely Horse of the Year Gun Runner — moves into the show spot with a total of $6,950,700 if earnings from Dubai are included.

Rounding out the top 10 among owners for North American earnings are Klaravich Stables and William Lawrence in fourth with $5,646,508, Reddam Racing fifth with $4,981,387, Winchell Thoroughbreds and Three Chimneys Farm sixth with $4,950,700, Stronach Stables ($4,931,860), the Ramseys ($4,783,871), Live Oak Plantation ($4,520,283), and Gary and Mary West ($3,950,031).

End Zone Athletics, the nom de course for trainer Karl Broberg, finished as the leading owner by wins in North America for a second straight season with 237 victories from 950 starts.