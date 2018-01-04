Breeder Clearsky Farms Tops 2017 Earnings List

Paced by Pegasus World Cup Invitational Stakes (G1) winner Arrogate and top 3-year-old filly Abel Tasman, the Cleary Family's Clearsky Farms has topped the individual breeders list by North American purse earnings in 2017.

Clearsky Farms secured the top spot for the first time behind $11,065,268 in earnings, according to statistics released Jan. 4 by The Jockey Club Information Systems. Clearsky Farms bred 51 starters with 52 wins, 32 seconds, and 38 thirds out of 286 starts.

Leading the way for Clearsky Farms, launched in 2009 by the late Eamon Cleary, was Arrogate (Unbridled's Song—Bubbler, by Distorted Humor ) who also won the Dubai World Cup Sponsored by Emirates Airline (G1). If that win by the all-time North American-based earnings leader is added, 2017 purse earnings secured by horses bred by Clearsky Farms soar to $17,065,268.

Adding to Clearsky Farms' 2017 earnings was Abel Tasman, who won the Longines Kentucky Oaks (G1), Acorn Stakes (G1), and Coaching Club American Oaks (G1). The daughter of Quality Road —Vargas Girl, by Deputy Minister finished second in the Longines Breeders' Cup Distaff (G1).

WinStar Farm, which led the breeders list in 2016, was second with earnings of $9,348,815 with 216 wins out of 1,375 starts. Grade 1 winners in 2017 bred by WinStar, or in partnerships that included WinStar, are American Patriot, Bolt d'Oro, and New Money Honey.

WinStar topped the breeders list that includes partners with $11,600,586 in North American earnings and 318 wins from 2,092 starts. On that list, Clearsky Farms ranked second with $11,094,158 in earnings and 54 wins out of 302 starts.

Rounding out the top 10 individual breeders were Adena Springs, $7,732,983 (157 wins/1,115 starts); Darley, $6,813,336 (78/477); Brereton C. Jones, $6,583,711 (243/1,566); Calumet Farm, $6,474,168 (150/1,114); Ken and Sarah Ramsey, $6,166,762 (229/1,558); Besilu Stables, $5,645,446 (20/97); Stonestreet Thoroughbred Holdings, $5,017,604 (100/634); and Charles Fipke, $4,827,949 (108/774).

Completing the list of top 10 breeders including partnerships were Darley, $9,158,133 (132 wins/932 starts); Adena Springs, $8,189,838 (178/1258); Brereton C. Jones, $7,612,128 (280/1,775); Calumet Farm, $6,491,729 (150/1127); Kenneth and Sarah Ramsey $6,237,044 (231/1,588); Besilu Stables, $5,648,446 (20/98); Stonestreet Thoroughbred Holdings, $5,206,814 (107/728); and Charles Fipke, $4,868,782 (114/811).

The complete lists of the top 100 breeders of 2017 are accessible through equineline.com.