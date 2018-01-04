Track Cancellations: Aqueduct Calls Off Four Days

A forecast winter storm and extremely cold temperatures have forced the New York Racing Association to cancel four days of racing, Jan. 4-7 at Aqueduct Racetrack.

The Thursday through Sunday race cancellations would see Aqueduct not race until a scheduled return Jan. 11.

Other tracks that have cancelled their Jan. 4 cards include Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course and Turfway Park. The Laurel Park Jan. 5 card also has been called off.

In the New York area, the National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning until 1 a.m., Jan. 5 and is forecasting winds gusting as high as 45 miles per hour with 4-8 inches of snow. The National Weather Service has issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook for Friday-Sunday with current forecasts calling for dangerously low wind chill values to continue impacting the New York metropolitan area through the end of the week.

Due to the severity of the winter weather, training at both Belmont Park and Aqueduct will be closed through Jan. 6

Aqueduct will remain open for simulcasting through Jan. 7. Belmont Café will be closed and will reopen for simulcasting Jan. 11.

