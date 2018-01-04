Look Back: Mud No Problem for Determine in San Gabriel

Santa Anita Park was muddy for the San Gabriel Stakes. It was the eighth consecutive racing day that the track had been either muddy, slow, or heavy.
Apparently because he had run well in the mud four days before, the bettors made Double Reigh the favorite for the San Gabriel. He never figured in the running, finishing sixth.
Mr. Mustard, a 25-1 bet, went to the front immediately and after five furlongs only Determine was close to him. Determine gradually drew close in the stretch to win by three lengths. Mr. Mustard held second easily; Brightest Day was third, nine lengths behind Mr. Mustard.
Foaled April 7, 1951, at Dr. Eslie Asbury’s Forest Retreat Farm, Carlisle, Ky., Determine was sold at the 1952 Keeneland summer sales for $12,000 to Andrew J. Crevolin, a California auto dealer.
Last year Determine won four of 12 starts, including the San Francisco and Robert O’Brien Handicaps. In his only start this year before the San Gabriel, he finished second to James Session in the San Vicente Stakes.
Determine’s sire, Alibhai, which stands at Spendthrift Farm, Lexington, had six other stakes winners last year.