Look Back: Mud No Problem for Determine in San Gabriel

Santa Anita Park was muddy for the San Gabriel Stakes. It was the eighth consecutive racing day that the track had been either muddy, slow, or heavy.

Apparently because he had run well in the mud four days before, the bettors made Double Reigh the favorite for the San Gabriel. He never figured in the running, finishing sixth.

In conjunction with Tom Hall's Throwback Thursday features in BloodHorse Daily, BloodHorse.com each Thursday will present corresponding race stories from the pages of the magazine. This week is a recap of the Jan. 20, 1954 San Gabriel Stakes at Santa Anita Park won by Determine, who would go on to win that year’s Kentucky Derby. Following is a short stakes report from the Jan. 30, 1954 issue of The Blood-Horse. Note that Alibhai was the sire of the top two finishers of the 1954 San Gabriel: Determine and Mr. Mustard.

Mr. Mustard, a 25-1 bet, went to the front immediately and after five furlongs only Determine was close to him. Determine gradually drew close in the stretch to win by three lengths. Mr. Mustard held second easily; Brightest Day was third, nine lengths behind Mr. Mustard.

Foaled April 7, 1951, at Dr. Eslie Asbury’s Forest Retreat Farm, Carlisle, Ky., Determine was sold at the 1952 Keeneland summer sales for $12,000 to Andrew J. Crevolin, a California auto dealer.

Last year Determine won four of 12 starts, including the San Francisco and Robert O’Brien Handicaps. In his only start this year before the San Gabriel, he finished second to James Session in the San Vicente Stakes.

Determine’s sire, Alibhai, which stands at Spendthrift Farm, Lexington, had six other stakes winners last year.