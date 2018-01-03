Mr. Sidney to Beau Ridge Farm in West Virginia

Grade 1 turf winner Mr. Sidney has been relocated from Walmac Farm near Lexington to Beau Ridge Farm near Kearneysville, W.Va., for the 2018 breeding season.

The 14-year-old son of Storm Cat out of the A.P. Indy daughter Tomisue's Delight, who is a full sister to 2003 Horse of the Year Mineshaft , entered stud in 2010 at the Head family's Haras du Quesnay in France. Alec Head advised Lee Einsidler, who bought the colt as a yearling for $3.9 million at the 2005 Keeneland September sale. Agent John Kimmel signed the ticket.

Although the early part of his racing career was curtailed by injury, Mr. Sidney posted a 5-1-2 record from 13 starts, including wins in the 2009 Maker's Mark Mile Stakes (G1T) and Firecracker Handicap (G2T). He also finished third in the Shadwell Turf Mile Stakes (G1T). He earned $486,875.

After five seasons in France, Mr. Sidney returned to the United States.

"French breeders, unfamiliar with American races, just did not give the beautiful son of Storm Cat the support he deserves," Alec Head said at the time.

Mr. Sidney, who will stand for $6,500 this year, has sired 47 winners and three black-type performers out of six crops of racing age so far. His first U.S. crop are 2-year-olds this year.

"He was a good racehorse and is a very good-looking stallion," said John McKee, who runs Beau Ridge with Cyndy O'Bannon. "Time will tell how he does here."