Tu Brutus Joins Crestwood Stallion Roster

Tu Brutus, a group 3-winning son of Scat Daddy, will enter stud at Pope McLean's Crestwood Farm in Kentucky for the 2018 season. Tu Brutus will be the only son of Scat Daddy to stand in Kentucky for 2018.

Tu Brutus began his career in his native South America where he made 17 starts before joining trainer Gary Contessa's barn for four starts in New York last year. The 6-year-old chestnut horse won the May 7 Flat Out Stakes at Belmont Park by 11 lengths and was third in the Brooklyn Invitational Stakes (G2).

Tu Brutus retired with nine wins from 21 career starts and $252,546 in earnings.

"Scat Daddy has been an undeniable global force, and unfortunately was lost too soon," McLean said. "We have been looking to stand a son of his and to tap into the precocity that he passes on. He has the type of physical and conformation that everyone wants, and we believe breeders will like what they see."

Tu Brutus will stand as the property of a partnership for an advertised fee of $5,000. He will be available for inspection at Crestwood Farm's Stallion Open House Jan. 7 from 1-4 p.m.

