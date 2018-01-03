Turfway Park Cancels Jan. 4 Racing

With wind chill temperatures again predicted to drop below zero during racing hours, Turfway Park has canceled live racing for Thursday, Jan. 4.

The cancellation is the fifth for the Northern Kentucky Thoroughbred racetrack since Dec. 27. Extreme cold cost Turfway three of the final five days of its holiday meet that ended Dec. 31 and has so far prevented the start of its winter/spring meet, which was to begin Jan. 1.

Turfway will remain open for simulcasting on Thursday, with doors opening at 11:15 a.m. and closing at 6 p.m.

