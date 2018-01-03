Bolo Sidelined After Training Injury

Golden Pegasus Racing and Earle Mack's multiple grade 2 winner Bolo will miss his scheduled start in the $200,000 San Gabriel Stakes (G2T) Jan. 6 at Santa Anita Park because of an injury he sustained in his final workout for the race Dec. 30.

Trainer Carla Gaines said Jan. 3 that the 6-year-old son of Temple City will get at least 90 days off from training and will be reevaluated after that time. She did not specify the injury, but Bolo covered five furlongs in 1:00 4/5 Saturday on Santa Anita's main track.

"He was supposed to be entered today, so it's very disheartening," said Gaines, who trained Bolo to back-to-back victories in the Arcadia Stakes (G2T) in 2016 and 2017, to go along with five other graded placings, including three in grade 1 races. "He's been doing fantastic—absolutely training better than he ever has, and I'm not just saying that because he's not going to run."

Depending on how Bolo recovers from his injury, Gaines still hopes her big turf horse can earn his first grade 1 victory in 2018.

"I was really hoping he would get that grade 1 this year, and he's been training so well," Gaines said. "It's just so frustrating, because of all that work to get him back."

Bolo has a 5-1-4 record from 17 starts, with $675,390 in earnings. He began his 2017 season with his second Arcadia win, then finished third in the Frank E. Kilroe Mile Stakes (G1T), ninth in the Maker's 46 Mile Stakes (G1T), third in the Thunder Road Stakes (G3T), and sixth in the Shoemaker Mile Stakes (G1T).