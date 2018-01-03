Ballysax Bloodstock Commences Operations

Ballysax Bloodstock, a commercial sales consignment and bloodstock company formed by Carl and Rachel McEntee, has commenced operations.

The company's primary focus will be sales consignment, in addition to offering pedigree and breeding analysis, appraisals, and private purchases with an emphasis on European imports and syndicate management.

Carl, who most recently served as director of sales and bloodstock for Darby Dan Farm, commented: "Ballysax will be representing clients in both the commercial and private market. The idea of being able to provide an individualized service to each client that Ballysax represents, coupled with the continued growth in the market, has provided the optimum timing for such a venture."

Possessing a global understanding of the Thoroughbred industry, Carl will head Ballysax Bloodstock. He has spent the past 25 years working in various capacities in Ireland, England, and the United States. He has worked as a jockey (UK/IRE), assistant trainer (UK), farm manager (KY), general manager (PA), and director (MD) with the industry's leading operations. He has previously served as a board member of the PHBA and MHBA, and is currently the vice president of the KTFMC.

"Fortunately, over the past two decades I have established great relationships based on trust and integrity with industry leaders and professionals from around the globe at every level," added McEntee. "The main focus for Ballysax Bloodstock will always remain big enough to serve you, but small enough to know you."

"HnR Nothhaft Horse Racing has benefited tremendously by working closely with Carl over the last decade in both sourcing and breeding decisions in the U.S. and U.K. creating significant value with HnR horses such as Finest City, Living the Life (IRE), Grand Prix and Daddy is a Legend," said Hank Nothhaft, Owner of HnR Nothhaft Horse Racing.

