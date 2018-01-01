Two New Board Members for Weatherbys Hamilton

Weatherbys Hamilton, the specialist private client insurance broker, is delighted to announce the appointment of Julian Taylor and Mark Egar as Non-Executives to its board.

Julian Taylor has been a partner of Millers Insurance Services LLP, the leading Lloyd's insurance broker for nearly thirty years and brings with him a huge depth of industry knowledge. Julian is also directly involved in the Thoroughbred industry as a committee member of Huntingdon Racecourse and also a successful racehorse owner with Venetia Williams and Henry De Bromhead.

Mark Egar is a highly respected land agent with Savills (UK) Ltd and has been the manager of the Whitbread family's Southill Estate since 1981, as well as advising many other high-profile land owners in the UK. Previously he was head of Savills Estate Management and Consultancy.

Weatherbys Hamilton is enjoying strong growth in all three of its core areas of bloodstock, private client and farm & estate insurance and sees these two new nonexecutives as strengthening its team further as it embarks on the next stage of its development.

Charles Hamilton, Chief Executive of Weatherbys Hamilton, said, "I have known both Julian and Mark personally and professionally for many years and could not be more delighted that they are joining us. Both are widely known and respected in their different fields and will be a perfect fit for our business with such relevant knowledge and experience. They also identify with our ambition to grow the Weatherbys Hamilton brand significantly and I have no doubt that we will benefit hugely from their advice and strategic vision."

