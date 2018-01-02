Carryovers Help Mahoning Valley Handle

The ten race card Mahoning Valley race course offered on Tuesday, Jan. 3 established high water marks for handle.

The overall handle for the day of $1,908,025 surpasses the previously established mark from the Wednesday before Christmas of $1,740,963. The Buckeye Pick 6 and Pick 4 carryovers also helped raise the handle and set their own pool records. The Pick 6 paid out $1,598.36 to tickets having four of six on the longshot laden wager. After wagers today were added to the carryover of $22,156.25, nearly $80,000 was distributed to holders of four of six. The Pick 4 carryover of $12,319.15 started what became a pool total of over $103,000. Those with four of four reaped an $11,484.05 payoff.

Racing resumes Wednesday, Jan. 3rd with another 10 race card. Post time is scheduled for 12:15.

