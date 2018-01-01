Turfway Park Plans Starter Bonuses in Large Fields

Beginning Feb. 1, Turfway Park will offer a $200 bonus to each owner or partnership represented in an overnight race if the field offers 10 or more wagering interests when the gates open.

"We're calling the program the TENacious Turfway Park Starter Bonus," said general manager Daniel 'Chip' Bach. "The name refers to the tenacity of horsemen who tough out winter racing, and we want to reward that. At the same time, bettors want races that offer more combinations, and we see handle increase significantly when we hit ten betting interests. Last winter, 54 percent of our starters were ship-ins, and that's typical. For those horsemen, the bonus will help defray the cost of shipping. To the extent we can reward horsemen and enhance field size, we want to do that. As we head into the last two months of our racing season and other tracks begin to open, we want to give owners and trainers an extra incentive to race with us."

Turfway's racing season is comprised of two meets: the holiday meet that begins late November or early December and ends Dec. 31 and the winter/spring meet that begins Jan. 1 and runs through the end of March or early April.

Industry News Releases - In support of Thoroughbred industry organizations, BloodHorse is posting news releases relating to the industry. The releases have not been edited by Blood-Horse. If there are any questions please contact the organization that has produced the news release as directed in the news release.