Upcoming Open Houses, Stallion Shows

BloodHorse.com is compiling a list of upcoming open house days showcasing stallions for the 2018 breeding season. Open house days will be added to the list below as they are received.

The events are listed by state chronologically by the day they are being held. All listed times are local. To be added to this listing, send details to editorial@bloodhorse.com.

Kentucky

Crestwood Farm, 3758 Spurr Road, Lexington, KY 40511. 1-4 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 7. Food and refreshments will be served in a heated tent. Breeders are encouraged to register in person for the 2018 free season raffle for each stallion.

Darley, 3333 Bowman Mill Road, Lexington, KY 40513. 1-3 p.m., Monday, Jan. 8-Thursday, Jan. 11.

New York

Keane Stud, 217 Depot Road, Amenia, N.Y. 12501-5848. 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 27. Food and refreshments; stallion season raffle.

Rockridge Stud, 5384 Rt. 9H/23 Hudson, N.Y. 12534. Noon-2 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 27. Lunch buffet, opportunity to win free seasons.