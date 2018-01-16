Open Houses, Stallion Shows

BloodHorse.com is compiling a list of upcoming open house days showcasing stallions for the 2018 breeding season. Open house days will be added to the list below as they are received.

The events are listed by state chronologically by the day they are being held. All listed times are local. To be added to this listing, send details to editorial@bloodhorse.com.

Florida.

Woodford Thoroughbreds, 5201 NY 144th Place, Reddick, FL 32686, Saturday, January 20, 1 p.m. -3 p.m.

Light Refreshments will be served. www.woodfordTB.com

Maryland

Country Life Farm, 319 Old Joppa Road, Fallston, MD 21047. 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Jan. 20.

Northview Stallion Station, 55 Northern Dancer Drive, Chesapeake City, MD. 10 a.m.-noon, Jan. 20.

New York

Keane Stud, 217 Depot Road, Amenia, N.Y. 12501-5848. 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 27. Food and refreshments; stallion season raffle.

Rockridge Stud, 5384 Rt. 9H/23 Hudson, N.Y. 12534. Noon-2 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 27. Lunch buffet, opportunity to win free seasons.

Irish Hill & Dutchess Views Stallions (at Irish Hill Century Farm), 281 Burke Rd, Stillwater, N.Y. 12170. 11am - 3pm, Sunday, Jan. 21. Hot food, stallion season raffle.

Sequel New York, 167 Maple Lane, Hudson, N.Y. 12534, 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 20

Ohio

Poplar Creek Horse Center, 3400 Macedonia Rd. Bethel, Ohio 45106. Noon-4, Saturday Jan. 20. Stallion show 1:30 p.m., stallion season raffle, food and refreshments.

West Virginia

O'Sullivan Farms, 1504 Earle Road, Charles Town, WV. Noon-2 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 27. Stallion season raffle, refreshments.

Beau Ridge Farm, 244 Tel Farm Lane, Middleway, W.Va. 11 a.m.-6 p.m., Jan. 27-28. Lunch on Saturday and light refreshments on Sunday. RSVP to Ann at (615) 522-8138 or Michelle at (304) 919-0497.